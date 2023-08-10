Chepstow's Racing League card delayed after kitchen fire and weighing room flood

Thursday’s Racing League card at Chepstow has resumed after being delayed due to a fire in one of the kitchens leading to a flood in the weighing room.

The South Wales venue had staged the opening mile contest as normal before the kitchen fire forced officials to cut electricity and evacuate the building.

The 6f nursery, due off at 6pm, was delayed by 38 minutes while four fire engines attended the scene. Racing resumed with Chinese Knot scoring for the second Racing League fixture in a row under Saffie Osborne.

Arena Racing Company's head of group clerking Charlie Moore told ITV before the resumption of racing: “What’s happened is in the back of the kitchen in one of the walls a fire has broken out. We’ve had smoke coming out of the wall, and some of the water that puts the fire out has gone in there so we’ve had a flood in the weighing room on the ground floor.

“We had to cut all the electricity and evacuate the building and the fire brigade are now on site.

“Obviously we need power to run the racing and the scales. At the moment, we couldn’t weigh a jockey out at the beginning of a race or back in after it. We’ve got to keep the integrity and make sure it’s safe for everyone to go in and out of the building.”

Race times for the final four races are revised as follows:

Race 4: 7:25

Race 5: 7.50

Race 6: 8.15

Race 7: 8.40

