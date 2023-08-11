Rematch on! Triple Time and Inspiral declared for Jacques le Marois on Sunday

Sunday’s €1 million Prix du Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard - Jacques le Marois (3.26) has drawn a deep and talented field of eleven declared runners, with the rematch between Queen Anne one-two Triple Time and Inspiral only one of a number of enthralling sub-plots to the race.

Inspiral won the Marois last year in a tight finish where the first three were covered by half a length, and Light Infantry and Erevann reoppose.

Erevann went on to land the Group 2 Prix Daniel Wildenstein over Arc weekend under a sublime ride from Christophe Soumillon and, despite the subsequent ending of his contract with the Aga Khan Studs, the ten-time champion of France was called up by Jean-Claude Rouget to partner the son of Dubawi for his seasonal reappearance at Saint-Cloud in May.

He would also have been aboard for the Prix d’Ipsahan but for suspension, while subsequently Erevann missed his intended Marois prep with a minor setback.

“He knocked himself slightly in his box on the eve of the Prix Messidor but he was only off for four days,” said Rouget. “He hasn’t had a busy season and I hope he’ll have a good autumn. I hope he can run well and if he can finish in the first three that would be perfect ahead of the Prix du Moulin and then Ascot at the end of the year.”

Kevin Ryan is doubly represented, with Hi Royal and William Buick joining Triple Time and Neil Callan.

Also fielding two runners is Fabrice Chappet, who sends out Prix Jean Prat winner Good Guess, as well as the long-absent Onesto, who missed the Prix Ganay because of soft ground and then suffered an issue on the eve of the Prix d’Ispahan.

Qatar Prix du Jockey Club placed horses Big Rock and Marhaba Ya Sanafi drop back to a mile.

Marhaba Ya Sanafi adds a second string to owner Jabber Abdullah’s bow alongside Hi Royal, and will be ridden for the first time by Ryan Moore.

German 2,000 Guineas winner Angers is reunited with Andrea Atzeni for Chantilly-based Mario Baratti, while Life In Motion attempts to convert second in the Group 1 Prix Rothschild to victory a fortnight later in the Marois for Godolphin and Andre Fabre.

Prix du Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard Jacques le Marois confirmed runners and riders

1 Erevann Christophe Soumillon

2 Triple Time Neil Callan

3 Onesto Cristian Demuro

4 Light Infantry Jamie Spencer

5 Inspiral Frankie Dettori

6 Life In Motion Mickael Barzalona

7 Hi Royal William Buick

8 Marhaba Ya Sanafi Ryan Moore

9 Good Guess Stephane Pasquier

10 Angers Andrea Atzeni

11 Big Rock Aurelien Lemaitre

