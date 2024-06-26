Hot weather provisions in place at racecourses with temperatures expected to peak at 30C

Hot weather provisions are in place at racecourses in Britain on Wednesday in response to a yellow heat-health alert with temperatures expected to peak in the region of 29-30C.

Three afternoon meetings are taking place in Britain at Salisbury and Carlisle on the Flat and over jumps at Worcester.

Under the BHA’s hot weather provisions, the temperatures in the stables and parade areas are regularly monitored and additional shaded cooling areas, with extra water, are provided by courses. Veterinary staff are also on hand to monitor the condition of horses.

Elizabeth O'Flaherty, Worcester’s clerk of the course, said: “We are due to get up to 28-29C. We've got all of our hot weather provisions in place, with lots of extra water and iced water for horses and all the staff working here. We've got cooling fans in the yard and mobile water everywhere.

“Our wash-down area for after the races is under the trees and is shaded, and we've got extra staff to help with washing horses off. We also have extra veterinary assistance, so we have a lot in place.”

At Carlisle, temperatures are not expected to reach as high as they are at Worcester, and clerk of the course Harry Phipps said: “It's looking like we're going to be missing the forecast showers this afternoon and we've got a nice bright, sunny day and 24C. It's warm but we've raced in these temperatures before, although it's rare here.

“We're increasing our staff provision in the area for unplaced horses and having more water available for any hot horses.”

On its website, the BHA has a section detailing the measures taken for racing in hot weather. It says: “Conditions are always monitored closely by those present at each fixture, whether they are BHA staff, racecourse staff or participants. Should there be any concern regarding the effect of the weather on the horses, BHA stewards have the ability to take action to ensure their welfare is protected.

“Preventative measures for those present on a raceday should be implemented if ambient temperatures move towards 30C.”

During previous heatwaves in Britain, trainers have adjusted their exercise regimes for horses, for example by starting and finishing earlier.

However, Steve Brown, husband and assistant to Julie Camacho, said the heat this week had been at a pleasant level for horses after a prolonged cold and wet spell earlier in the year.

“The horses are enjoying the warm weather as it's been cold for so long,” he said. “The key thing is that it's cool in the early mornings so it's not too bad at the moment. When it's muggy or already 20C at 8am is when it gets a bit much.”

The hot spell is expected to come to an end on Thursday when temperatures are forecast to drop.

Read more:

BHA to launch investigation following deaths of four horses at Newton Abbot on Tuesday

