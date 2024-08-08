'His opening mark could underestimate him' - four entries to note across the Saturday cards

We have a busy Saturday's racing in store and looking ahead to the action we pinpoint four interesting entries across the cards . . .

3.00 Haydock: Betfred Rose Of Lancaster Stakes (1m2½f)

It has been a testing week for Kieran Shoemark as owners Cheveley Park consider replacing the jockey for the ride on Inspiral in Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois.

Before then, however, Shoemark has the chance to claim a big prize aboard the likeable Lord North in Haydock's Rose of Lancaster Stakes.

The eight-year-old is winless since landing the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March 2023 but he did finish a close third behind subsequent Queen Anne winner Charyn in the bet365 Mile at Sandown on his penultimate start.

Lord North failed to fire in the Prince of Wales's Stakes last time out, but Saturday's race represents a significant drop in class and he was successful on his only previous start at Haydock.

Lord North 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.20 Ascot: Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint (6f)

The Owen Burrows-trained Jarraaf had run to Racing Post Ratings of 89, 88 and 89 in his first three starts, but took a big step forward when clocking a figure of 104 when a two-and-a-half-length winner of a course-and-distance handicap last month.

The son of Zoustar has been raised 8lb for that success but retains plenty of scope for improvement on the back of only four starts and is currently two from two over Saturday's six-furlong trip.

Jarraaf 15:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Owen Burrows

3.25 Curragh: FBD Hotels And Resorts Heritage Hotel Phoenix Sprint Stakes (6f)

James Tate has had just the one runner in Ireland this year, who struck at odds of 16-1, and he bids for another raid on Saturday with Electric Storm in the Group 3 Phoenix Sprint Stakes.

The Saeed Manana-owned filly won at Listed level at Haydock in May before finding only the classy Shouldvebeenaring too strong in a Deauville Group 3 last month.

She should be competitive if running up to a similar level of form at the Curragh on Saturday, while the provisional booking of Ryan Moore is a further plus for her chances.

Electric Storm 15:25 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: James Tate

3.12 Redcar: Maria & Jason Tie The Knot Handicap (1m)

4.15 Newmarket: Jenningsbet Treble Odds Lucky 15 Handicap (1m)

William Haggas has his string in excellent form and the trainer's Bursinel, who holds entries at both Redcar and Newmarket on Saturday, strikes as a likely improver now sent handicapping.

A brother to the stable's Group 1 winner Rivet, Bursinel has failed to win in four starts but was only beaten a length and a half behind last week's Sussex Stakes winner Notable Speech in a Kempton maiden in January.

Bursinel finished a respectable fourth on his turf debut at Windsor last month and an opening mark of 77 has the potential to underestimate him.

Bursinel 15:12 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Tnr: William Haggas

Bursinel 16:15 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Tnr: William Haggas

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

