'He's that kind of horse' - O'Neill thinks Grand National could be a target for Monbeg Genius next season

Jonjo O'Neill will consider the major staying handicap chases for next term after confirming Saturday's late withdrawal from the Coral Scottish Grand National to have run his last race of the current season.

Third to subsequent Grand National winner Corach Rambler in the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last month, Monbeg Genius was backed into favouritism for the Scottish National but was withdrawn less than an hour before the race due to drying ground.

Owned by Barrowman Racing, Monbeg Genius will now be turned out for the summer, with his trainer hoping he can add to his three chase wins this term when he returns in the autumn.

"It was good, quick ground at Ayr and we know he likes a bit of cut so there was no point risking him," said O'Neill on Sunday. "He'll be going out in the field tomorrow and we'll wait for next season now."

The seven-year-old has climbed from an official rating of 122 to 145 over fences this season and was beaten only two and a quarter lengths by Corach Rambler at Cheltenham.

Races like the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury, the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow and the Grand National at Aintree could be on his agenda next season, providing conditions are in his favour.

O'Neill added: "He's improved all the way through this season and Saturday was going to be his big test and we didn't get to find out. You'd be looking at Newbury as a starting point next season and then maybe a Welsh National, a Midlands National or the Grand National. I'd say he's that kind of horse."

Jonjo O'Neill: "We'll wait for next season" Credit: Edward Whitaker

The going at Ayr was changed to good on the chase course from good, good to soft in places after the first race on Saturday and O'Neill was philosophical about sending Monbeg Genius on the 700-mile round trip from his yard near Cheltenham without getting a run.

He added: "What can you do? I'm sure everyone did the best they could and there was a fair old wind on the day. It was drying all morning.

"When we were driving up it was pouring down so we were rubbing our hands and then we got to within an hour of the place and there wasn't a drop of rain.

"Good to soft would have been fine and we were hoping for that, but it was good to firm down the back."

