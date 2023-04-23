Energumene to face five rivals in Champion Chase as Punchestown festival day one fields are revealed

Energumene will face five rivals in the William Hill Champion Chase () on Tuesday as he bids to complete the Cheltenham and Punchestown festival double for the second year in a row.

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old landed his second Queen Mother Champion Chase in March and will be a red-hot favourite to follow up at Punchestown once again.

Energumene is also unbeaten at the Punchestown festival, having also won the Grade 1 novice chase over two miles in 2021.

Mullins trains four of the six runners in the 2m Grade 1, including Dublin Chase winner Gentleman De Mee and Blue Lord, who drops in trip following a disappointing performance in the Ryanair Chase last month. His team is completed by 2021 Punchestown Champion Chase hero Chacun Pour Soi.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Magic Daze and fellow outsider Rebel Gold complete the field.

confirmed runners and riders

Blue Lord Daryl Jacob

Chacun Pour Soi Danny Mullins

Energumene Paul Townend

Gentleman De Mee Mark Walsh

Rebel Gold Denis O'Regan

Magic Daze Rachael Blackmore

bet365: 2-5 Energumene, 9-2 Gentelman De Mee, 8 Blue Lord, 25 Magic Daze, 33 Chacun Pour Soi, 66 Rebel Gold

Facile Vega and Il Etait Temps on course for Champion Novice Hurdle

Mullins could dominate the other top-level contests on the opening day of the festival and is represented by three of the five-strong field in the KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle ().

Facile Vega (right) and Il Etait Temps (left) clash again at Punchestown on Tuesday Credit: Patrick McCann

His team is headed by Supreme Novices' Hurdle second Facile Vega, while Diverge, who was third in that contest last month, and Grade 1 winner Il Etait Temps also run. Found A Fifty and No Looking Back, who were both well beaten at Aintree's Grand National meeting, complete the field.

A field of six will contest the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (), with Mullins dominating the race with four runners.

Narrow Fairyhouse runner-up Sir Gerhard, Appreciate It, Classic Getaway and James Du Berlais feature among the Closutton team, while his nephew Emmet is represented by Feronily.

De Bromhead will saddle leading fancy Journey With Me, who returned to winning ways with an authoritative victory in a Grade 3 at Naas last month.

A field of 18 will contest the ultra-competitive Grade B handicap hurdle (), while 17 have been declared in the Goffs Defender Bumper (), which has been won by Grade 1 winner including Petit Mouchoir in the past.

