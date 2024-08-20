He's made me scream, cry and nearly throw up - Rosie Margarson on Chubby's day in the sun at York in 2023

Rosie Margarson (left) refreshes Chubby, aka Ropey Guest

This article was first published on August 25 2023, following Ropey Guest's 40-1 win in the Clipper Handicap at York's Ebor festival. The popular seven-year-old, trained by George Margason, has recently been retired. Here, you can read his daughter Rosie's reflections on Chubby's day in the Knavesmire sun . . .

A horse who is as well known by his stable moniker as his actual name is not always for the best, but in Chubby's case it's all good.

A small portion of the people who know Ropey Guest as Chubby is down to him being Bean’s loyal sidekick – Bean , of course, being Caribbean Spring, come on, keep up . . .!

The much larger portion comes through his sterling efforts in big handicaps up and down the nation. We're a relatively small team at the Margarson yard in Newmarket, and even to have a horse doing battle for minor honours in such races is amazing.

Chubby is a breeze-up graduate who loves nothing more than sleeping and eating, hence the nickname. Such characteristics are probably among the reasons why we got him for the price we did in 2019, when Matt Houldsworth picked him out of the Tattersalls Ascot catalogue. He was ours for £55,000.

The moment he set foot in the yard my sister Katie claimed him, and we all fell in love with his kindness and willingness to try.

Just two months after arriving in the yard he came sixth in the Coventry at Royal Ascot, sealing not just our admiration but quite a lot of other people's too. We knew from that moment he'd be taking on big guns every time he set foot on the course.

Ropey Guest and Tom Queally (blue cap) show their rivals at York the way home Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty)

Chubby has twice come second in the Bunbury Cup – once is good going but to be runner-up in consecutive years in such a tough handicap is brilliant. It's also incredibly unlucky, but someone’s got to come second.

For me, it's one of the reasons I love big handicaps; each time they run someone different seems to have their day in the sun – it’s almost as if the horses have a chat down at the start and agree whose turn it is.

Clearly, Chubby is far too generous to his opposition, having been in the placings 17 times from 39 runs. However, he must have taken some rare initiative at York on Thursday, and everyone must have agreed with him it was his turn.

He didn't half battle for it, though. It was a stunning display from a horse who some assume isn't always trying his best, and with a £77,000 first prize this was the biggest win of his career.

As soon as we got back to the yard he wanted grass and a nap; by the time we were ready to go home he was happily snoozing over his door in the evening sunshine, a picture of contentment. It was like he knew he’d absolutely smashed it for us.

He’s always happy, but he’ll be extra pleased with himself after this one as it meant a lot. York is my dad George's home track, and it was a decade on from Lucky Kristale’s Lowther win. We needed this.

Horses like Chubby are few and far between. He's made me scream, cry and on Thursday nearly throw up – sorry to the ITV team; I said I might throw up after he won, and there was a look of sheer terror. Luckily, it didn’t come to fruition.

Chubby was definitely sent to us to make us smile, and he certainly does that. The Guest family, who own him, bought his full-brother last year and he has been nicknamed Tubby, so the story continues.

Let's hope in four years' time that I'm screaming, 'Go On Tubby!' at York as Chubby is grazing in a field, enjoying retirement.

