George Margarson calls time on the career of stable stalwart Ropey Guest

George Margarson has decided to retire his popular stable star Ropey Guest just days before the anniversary of his biggest win in the valuable Clipper Handicap at York.

The much travelled seven-year-old overcame Point Lynas at odds of 40-1 last year and had been pencilled in for a return to the Knavesmire on Thursday for another crack at the £150,000 pot until Margarson decided he had done enough.

Nicknamed 'Chubby', the son of Cable Bay may have only won four races since finishing last on his debut as a two-year-old at Nottingham in 2019 but was much more famous for multiple near misses in big handicaps in recent years.

From 46 starts, Ropey Guest finished in the first four 22 times over his five seasons in training. His most famous placings include a second in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2022, finishing runner-up in consecutive Bunbury Cups in 2022 and 2023 and, most recently, filling the same position in the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot on British Champions Day in October.

Rosie (left) and Katie Margarson with Chubby, aka Ropey Guest

Although he is well known for his suitability to Ascot, he never actually won there with his victories coming at Chelmsford, Yarmouth, Goodwood and York.

He won more than £300,000 in prize-money and Margarson said: "We’ve decided to retire Ropey Guest as he came back sore after his latest run at Ascot last month and we’ve decided not to take any chances with him.

"He's been a marvelous servant over the years but we thought it prudent to call time on his career and he will go to Natalie Guest down near Ascot where he will join our other former long-server Excellent Guest in a paddock."

On the highlights of his journey, Margarson added: "Although he ran well at Ascot, he was unbeaten when going around a bend and the plan had been to have another crack at the York race he won last year. However, it was not to be, and hopefully he will make a nice riding horse for someone."

