'He's home and that's great news' - Richard 'Sparky' Bevis continuing recovery from serious head injuries

Nigel Twiston-Davies has provided a positive update on his injured head lad Richard 'Sparky' Bevis, who has left hospital to continue his recovery at home.

Bevis was placed in an induced coma after sustaining multiple injuries when involved in an accident at his farm last month. He has worked for Twiston-Davies for 18 years and played a key part in the careers of the 2010 Gold Cup winner Imperial Commander and five-time Grade 1 scorer Bristol De Mai.

"He's back home and it's great news," Twiston-Davies said on Wednesday morning. "There's a long way to go because he's still got to have another huge operation to rebuild his face. He's home to strengthen up."

The GoFundMe page organised by his son William Bevis has reached over £73,000, with the page's beneficiary Dominique posting the following update on Tuesday: "After three and a half weeks at Southmead Hospital, Richard has been discharged to continue his recovery from home.

"This in itself is nothing short of incredible given that he suffered a traumatic brain injury, complex and multiple facial fractures, left globe rupture and partial amputation of his left ear.

"He has shown extreme strength and determination to recover and your amazing donations will enable him to continue his progress. We cannot thank you enough, your support throughout this difficult journey has been incredible."

Support Richard 'Sparky' Bevis's GoFundMe page

