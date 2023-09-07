'He's a real favourite' - Wolverhampton specialist out to beat the heat and strike once more for Roger Teal

A drop back in trip could prove key for Civil Law as he seeks to enhance his impressive record at Wolverhampton this evening for Roger Teal.

The six-year-old gelding makes his first start for new owners Windsor House Racing in the Racing League's 1m1½f handicap (7.45 ) but will instead carry the red silks of Wales and the West, who have established a comfortable lead heading into the fifth of six fixtures in the team competition.

Success this evening would mark Civil Law's fifth win in seven starts at the track, having last scored at Wolverhampton in December, and Teal is convinced the return to the course coupled with a drop back in trip should bring out the best in the yard favourite.

"He's got a great record at this track and seem to find his form there," the Lambourn-based trainer said. "He's a big softie and is a real favourite in the yard, but as an older horse he appreciates a level surface.

"He's quite happy when he puts his hooves down at Wolverhampton as opposed to some off the more undulating tracks, where older horses can back off a little.

"He seemed to stay in recent runs over a mile and a half but his best form is probably over a mile and a quarter. We're coming back to a trip that seems to suit him, so fingers crossed he goes well."

While the track and trip are in Civil Law's favour, with a best price of 5-1 generally available, Teal does harbour some concerns about the hot temperatures, with Wolverhampton currently at 28C ahead of the evening card.

"Our biggest problem today is the heat as he's quite a thick-set horse," Teal said. "He's as big as a bus, so we always worry he's not fit and he's made me look an idiot in the past because of it, but it also means it can be pretty tough for him in these conditions.

"Hopefully it will cool down by the time it gets to his race but these horses haven't had time to acclimatise – they've had such a shocking summer and then all a sudden it's like hot like this. We had rugs on last week and now we're hosing them off!

Won four course handicaps in a productive 2022 campaign; running creditably this year without having anything in hand of the assessor; return to Wolverhampton can help but others are more appealing for win purposes.

Teal sends two runners to Wolverhampton for the Racing League fixture and is optimistic that the five-year-old Alcazan can overcome a bad draw and outrun her 20-1 odds in the 6f handicap (6.15 ).

"I really fancied her until the draw came out," Teal said. "She's tough and so consistent, and came back off a layoff and needed her first two runs before winning well at Goodwood with a really gutsy performance.

"The second has come out and won by four lengths since, so she comes into this race in good order, but parked out wide in stall 12 in Wolverhampton is not ideal."

