Confirmed runners and riders for the Group 1 Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday

Ralph Beckett has chosen to run Lezoo rather than Kinross in Saturday's Betfair Sprint Cup (3.35) as a maximum field of 17, headed by sprint star Shaquille, was declared for the Haydock Group 1.

The pair, who race in the colours of Marc Chan, played their part in a big-race treble the Saturday before last for the red-hot trainer and Lezoo has got the nod over 7f specialist Kinross for the Sprint Cup.

Last year's Cheveley Park Stakes winner Lezoo will be ridden for the first time by Rossa Ryan, who won the July Cup on Shaquille when stepping in for James Doyle.

Due to his commitments for Godolphin, Doyle also missed out on Shaquille's Commonwealth Cup success when Oisin Murphy was in the saddle, but he is back on board as Julie Camacho's stable star bids for a Group 1 hat-trick.

July Cup runner-up Run To Freedom , who concedes 2lb to Shaquille this time rather than the 6lb at Newmarket, represents trainer Henry Candy and owner Godfrey Wilson, who teamed up to win the race with the five-year-old's half-brother Twilight Son in 2015. Candy also took the 2010 running with Markab.

Other runners in the £400,000 contest include Prix Maurice de Gheest second Spycatcher , Wokingham winner Saint Lawrence and Regional, winner of the Listed Achilles Stakes at the course in May, as well as supplemented pair Mill Stream and Believing .

With the race attracting 18 final declarations, the Richard Hannon-trained Happy Romance has been placed as a reserve.

The ground at Haydock was described as good on Thursday morning, with dry and warm conditions forecast through to Saturday.

Sprint Cup confirmed runners and riders

Annaf Alistair Rawlinson

Garrus Ben Curtis

Khaadem Jamie Spencer

Regional Callum Rodriguez

Rohaan Neil Callan

Run To Freedom Trevor Whelan

Saint Lawrence Luke Morris

Spycatcher Cieren Fallon

Mill Stream Marco Ghiani

Rumstar Charlie Bishop

Shaquille James Doyle

Shouldvebeenaring Sean Levey

The Antarctic TBC

Sacred Tom Marquand

Believing Jason Hart

Lezoo Rossa Ryan

Swingalong Clifford Lee

Sprint Cup tip and 1-2-3 prediction

By Stuart Redding

1 Shaquille

2 Saint Lawrence

3 Mill Stream

Shaquille has been the star of the sprinters this summer and should record another victory here. A tendency to start slowly hasn't held him back and he easily added the July Cup to his CV when taking on older rivals for the first time at Newmarket last time. Saint Lawrence is the most appealing each-way alternative, ahead of the supplemented Mill Stream.

