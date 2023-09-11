'He's a good horse and he has some of the best form' - Group 1 aim for promising York runner-up

Undaunted by defeat at York, Adrian Keatley is eyeing a Group 1 prize at Longchamp on Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe day with promising two-year-old Ballymount Boy .

He believes the colt is better than the bare form of his come-from-behind second in the Acomb Stakes last month and is aiming him at the Prix Jean Luc Lagardere.

Ballymount Boy was beaten a length and a half by Indian Run on the Knavesmire but his trainer said: "He jumped and was taken back, in hindsight if we were sitting in the box seat in behind the pace I think we'd have made a really good race of it. He didn't lose much in defeat but it was a very muddly, slowly run race and it didn't suit him.

Ballymount Boy (far side, right) chases Indian Run home in the Acomb Stakes at York Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"The plan is to go to France for the Lagardere. That race usually only has seven or eight runners. We'll ride him in the first three or four and let him get rolling early on. He seems to take maybe six or ten strides just to hit top gear, and when he does he flies.

"Looking at the times at York, he was the quickest over the last furlong, he was just getting going too late."

Ballymount Boy was bought privately by Wathnan Racing after finishing second to subsequent Group 1 winner Vandeek in the Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood .

"He's not won a Group 2 or a Group 3 but he's a good horse and he has some of the best form," Keatley said.

Forever hopeful

The trainer has high hopes for Thanks Forever , who finished third in the Convivial maiden at York and is primed for a novice event at Chester on Saturday.

"He did it the hard way at York and made the running and just got nabbed late on," Keatley said.

"We'll drop back to six furlongs at Chester and I think he could go as far as a mile, he'll do loads of different jobs. He could be a Jersey Stakes horse for next summer, that's the kind of horse I hope he is."

