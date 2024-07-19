'Her next race will tell us a lot' - Cheveley Park hoping Inspiral can bounce back with Nassau at Glorious Goodwood earmarked

Inspiral’s next race will guide Cheveley Park Stud as to whether they persevere with the six-time top-level winner’s racing career, with connections leaning towards running her in the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old finished a 13-length fourth behind Audience, who represents the same connections, in the Lockinge at Newbury in May and was sixth when stepped up to ten furlongs in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes won by Auguste Rodin at Royal Ascot last month.

Inspiral would be racing against her own sex for the first time since her Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf success at Santa Anita in November if going for the ten-furlong Nassau on August 1. She is a best-price 13-2 with William Hill.

The Prix Jacques le Marois, a race she has won for the last two years, is another option at Deauville over a mile on August 11, with underfoot conditions a main consideration.

Cheveley Park’s managing director Chris Richardson said: “I saw her on Tuesday and she looked really good, and John and Thady have been very happy with her. The race didn’t go to plan for her at Ascot, and in hindsight, I probably got it wrong and should have gone for the Queen Anne.

“The ground is the key factor to her next run. The Nassau is probably favoured at this stage. On a slightly easier track, and against her own sex, I feel it’s worth another go at ten furlongs, but she’s in the Jacques le Marois as well and we’ll keep our options open.

“The jury is slightly out as to whether she’s trained on and her next race will tell us a lot.”

Audience is set to revert to seven furlongs following his fifth in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot over a mile. He is being aimed at the World Pool Lennox Stakes at Goodwood on July 30 followed by the Sky Bet City of York Stakes , in which he would not carry a Group 1 penalty, on August 24.

Cheveley Park appear to have an exciting juvenile in recent Doncaster debut winner Chancellor , who justified favouritism with a four-and-three-quarter-length success.

The son of Kingman is out of Queen’s Trust, a Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner for the operation, and has several options including the Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes on King George day at Ascot on Saturday week and the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at York on August 21.

“He’s the most gorgeous-looking horse,” said Richardson. “We were excited about him from the off from a breeding perspective and we took him to Book 1, where the market, although supportive, was not strong, so we believed in him and decided to roll the dice. It’s thrilling for Mrs [Patricia] Thompson, who allowed us to go to America with Queen’s Trust at a top international event and now has her exciting progeny.”

