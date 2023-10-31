Heavy ground a plus for Bryan Smart mare as she bids for a hat-trick at Catterick

While the bad weather is set to continue across Britain and Ireland this week, the ongoing rain was a welcome sign for Zoom Star as she bids for a hat-trick of wins in the 5f handicap (1.42 ) at Catterick on Tuesday.

The five-year-old mare has claimed this contest for the past two years, storming clear in 2021 under Graham Lee before snatching a narrow success over Shesadabber 12 months ago under Harrison Shaw.

She returns to the meeting in a bid to defend her title and is well-fancied to repeat the feat, with trainer Bryan Smart confident the mare will relish the heavy going at the North Yorkshire track.

"She's a funny little filly, she just loves the mud, and I know that she'll love the ground if the meeting goes ahead," Smart says. "She's in good order and I'm happy with her, so we're hoping she'll run very well."

Zoom Star will not be partnered by Shaw this time round after the pair suffered disappointment on her latest start at the track in August, when she stumbled out the gates and unseated the jockey, who suffered a broken collarbone from the incident.

David Nolan takes over the ride and the pair have a strong advantage in stall 11, the same draw as her decisive victory in 2021.

"Her last run was just one of those things, she stumbled when another horse came across her, it wasn't her fault at all," the trainer said. "She came out of it fine and is perfect now.

"We hope she runs a big race for us all as it was always the plan to come back here and we're really happy with the draw."

Zoom Star is Smart's only runner at Catterick on Tuesday but the local trainer also sends three to Newcastle including Antagonize , who is well supported to end his 19-run losing streak in the first division of the mile handicap (6.15 ).

Spotlight comment

Two of her three career wins have come in the last two renewals of this race, beating 14 rivals in good style in 2021 and having to work a bit harder 12 months ago; in good form in the spring; absent since stumbling and unseating her rider early on here 12 weeks ago; well drawn and likely this has been the plan for a while; one for the shortlist.

Zoom Star 13:42 Catterick View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: Bryan Smart

Read more:

Racecourses braced for Storm Ciaran with heightened fears that more fixtures will be lost this week

Five big-name jumps horses who could return to action on Saturday - including a Cheltenham Gold Cup prospect

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.