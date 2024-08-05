'He was a great friend and support to racing' – tributes continue to pour in for Levy Board chairman Paul Darling

Senior figures from across British racing have continued to pay tribute to Levy Board chairman Paul Darling, who died suddenly on Friday aged 64.

Darling, a King's Counsel specialising in commercial and construction law, had a long career in racing and betting having also been a board member of the Tote and chairman of the Association of British Bookmakers.

During his time as chair of the Levy Board Darling played a crucial role in enabling the resumption of racing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said she was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the news.

She added: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone across British racing will be with Paul’s family and friends as they try to come to terms with this desperately tragic news.

“I had the privilege of serving under Paul’s chairmanship as a member of the Levy Board. He was a steadfast advocate for our sport, and this is a devastating blow for everyone who knew and worked with him.

“We owe Paul a huge debt of gratitude – and on a personal note, I will certainly miss his wit and wisdom.”

Martin Cruddace: Paul Darling will be "so missed"

Arena Racing Company chief executive Martin Cruddace had known Darling for more than 30 years and said he was "devastated" at his passing.

Cruddace said: "I first met him in 1988 when I was a newly qualified solicitor and Paul a young barrister. We were fortunate to work together professionally then and also when he was my chairman at the Association of British Bookmakers and I was interim CEO.

"He was a supremely intelligent man with incredible judgment. His passion for horseracing and support of Newcastle racecourse shone through his life. He will be so missed and our thoughts are very much with Camilla and his family."

Cruddace's counterpart at the Jockey Club Nevin Truesdale praised Darling's role he played during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nevin Truesdale: Paul Darling was a "great friend" to racing Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He said: "Paul was a great friend and support to racing at all levels of the sport and was someone to whom we owe a great deal in the evolution and development of racing’s relationship with betting, in the various roles which he held, latterly as chair of the Levy Board.

"He was instrumental in delivering the arrangements which helped steer the sport through the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the sport owes him a real debt of gratitude for his guidance through that period in particular.

"He was also key to ensuring ongoing funding commitments, not just to prize-money but to many other areas which are so important to the sport’s ongoing development."

Julian Richmond-Watson, chair of the Thoroughbred Group and a Levy Board member, said Darling's leadership would be greatly missed.

He added: "His diligence and hard work as both a board member and then chair positioned the HBLB to provide generous support to British racing in recent years, not least during the Covid-19 pandemic."

Racehorse Owners Association president Charlie Parker said Darling's "unwavering commitment to protecting the sport and ensuring it thrived was unmatched".

He added: "His absence will be profoundly felt by all who worked with him at the Levy Board and the wider racing community."

Thoroughbred Breeders' Association chairman Philip Newton said Darling was a "constant and consistent voice of reason for the industry and his wise counsel will not be easily replaced".

He added: "The TBA and the breeding industry has much to thank Paul for, particularly his encouragement and support of the Great British Bonus. Paul was a friend, a fan and an asset to British horseracing and he will be much missed."

