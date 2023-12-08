'He should be considered at a good price' - four outsiders to note at Sandown on Friday

As a result of the wet weather causing havoc around the country, fixtures at Exeter and Sedgefield have been cancelled. This leaves Sandown's six-race jumps card as the only afternoon meeting on Friday. Here we look at four horses who can outrun their odds . . .

Race: 12.40 Sandown (2m betting.betfair.com "Introductory" Juvenile Hurdle)

Odds: 12-1

Trained by Dominic Ffrench Davies, the three-year-old son of Ulysses is one of the most experienced in the field with 11 runs under his belt and should be considered at a good price on his jumps debut.

The gelding has been progressing nicely throughout the summer and achieved a career-best Racing Post Rating at Kempton on his last start. He finished second to Bohemian Breeze, who has since franked the form by winning at Wolverhampton last month.

Spotlight comment: Has run well in defeat on the Flat on his last three starts (1m2f/1m4f), posting a fairly useful RPR of 80 on the final occasion; unproven on slow ground but he brings potential to this hurdle debut and is not ruled out

Ithaca's Arrow 12:40 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ben Ffrench Davis Tnr: Dominic Ffrench Davis

Race: 1.15 Sandown (1m7½f Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase)

Odds: 12-1

The Kerry Lee-trained seven-year-old enjoyed a strong campaign last season with two wins from six starts and failed to finish outside the top three on each of the four other occasions.

That consistency means the gelding has a good opportunity to win on his seasonal return. He should also relish conditions underfoot given he recorded a career-best effort on soft ground at Hereford in January, beating his nearest rival by 13 lengths.

Spotlight comment: Two handicap chase wins (2m, soft) during last season's novice campaign, which concluded with a fair third at Wetherby (1m7f, good to soft) in April; trainer has had a productive autumn; not ruled out on his return

Greenrock Abbey 13:15 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Richard Patrick Tnr: Kerry Lee

Race: 3.00 Sandown (3m Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase)

Odds: 22-1

Dan Skelton's yard is slowly returning to form and the consistent Jet Plane has the ability to run another big race at double-figure odds. The seven-year-old has won two of his last four starts and began the new season with a career-best performance.

Jet Plane ran out a smart winner at Newton Abbot and the form of the race has worked out well with the fourth Tommie Beau winning both of his two starts since. He was unable to do much at Warwick next time, but this is a weaker race and he has the class to bounce back with a strong run.

Spotlight comment: Won at Ludlow (3m1f, good to soft) in May and improved again to win on return to action at Newton Abbot (3m2f, soft) in October; of interest on that form but he has to bounce back from a lesser run at Warwick (3m1f, soft)

Jet Plane 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Race: 3.35 Sandown (2m Betfair Racing Podcasts Novices' Handicap Hurdle)

Odds: 7-1

This lightly raced five-year-old was due to run at Wincanton on Thursday but turns out here instead after that card was cancelled. He should be more than capable of bringing up the hat-trick for Joe Tizzard.

West End Boy is in the form of his life and will have no problems with the testing conditions and distance. The form of his last win has been franked with the runner-up Parc D'Amour winning at Huntingdon next time. He has progressed significantly from last season and has every chance of a third successive victory.

Spotlight comment: Easy win on his handicap and seasonal debut at Wincanton (1m7f, soft) in October and readily followed up off the same mark at Plumpton (2m, good to soft) eight days later, when forced to switch; hit with 12lb rise but could still be ahead of the handicapper

West End Boy 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Read these next:

'I was expecting to get off' - Gavin Sheehan free to take on Constitution Hill after winning appeal against 14-day non-trier ban

Wetherby's Saturday card cancelled and Huntingdon to inspect again for Peterborough Chase day - plus Exeter and Sedgefield off on Friday

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.