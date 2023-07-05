'He looks like he'll get the trip stood on his head, he's so laid back' - Duffield happy to compare Paddington with Iron Horse

Paddington has been hailed as "the one to beat" in the Coral-Eclipse (3.40 ) by George Duffield, who won on a Ballydoyle colt with a strikingly similar profile 23 years ago.

The well-backed favourite will race over 1m2f for the first time on Saturday having landed the St James's Palace Stakes over a mile for Aidan O'Brien last month.

However, the longer trip did not stop Giant's Causeway from winning under Duffield at Sandown in 2000, following success in the same Royal Ascot race, and the former jockey foresees history repeating itself.