Hamilton reveals record prize-money with every race exceeding BHA minimum values by at least £2,000

No race at Hamilton this year will be run for less than £7,000 after the Scottish track announced record prize-money of £1.64 million for the season.

The track's pledge to providing competitive prize-money means every race at its 19 fixtures will exceed BHA minimum values by at least £2,000.

Hamilton's prize-money for 2022 was forecast to be £1.6m but in light of a reduction in Levy Board funding for this year, the course has put forward its highest ever executive contribution.

The course will stage two racedays offering at least £200,000 with the prestigious Lanark Silver Bell fixture, where the feature heritage handicap is worth £100,000, on August 25 the seasonal highlight.

The first of those valuable cards takes place on May 14 when the Sky Bet Sunday Series returns to Hamilton.

Sky Bet Sunday Series: back at Hamilton this year Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The track's managing director Ashley Moon said: "We’re delighted to be unveiling our plans for this season, where we will be looking to build on the successes of last summer.

"In addition to the welcome return of the £200,000 Sky Bet Sunday Series fixture in May, we have added a number of high-value Class 2 races to the programme, each worth between £30,000 and £50,000.

"All races staged at Hamilton Park this season will continue to be run for at least £2,000 above the new minimum values set by the BHA."

Hamilton has upgraded the facilities for owners and trainers for the start of the new season.

"Following feedback from previous guests, we have invested in an improved dining offer for owners and trainers alongside a fresh, new look to the owners' and trainers' bar, which we hope elevates the raceday experience even further," said Moon.

"We can't wait to open the gates for what we're sure will be another fantastic season."

