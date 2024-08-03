Hamilton history in the making? Smart sprinter bids to win a record ninth race at Scottish track on Saturday night

History could be made at Hamilton Park on Saturday night when Jordan Electrics bids to set a new modern-day record for most wins at the Scottish track.

The eight-year-old sprinter is aiming for a ninth win at Hamilton and has five rivals in his way in the 5f handicap (7.40 ).

The gelded son of Dandy Man has been in brilliant form for Jim Goldie this season, winning six of his last eight starts and soaring from a mark of 71 to Saturday night's rating of 96.

Four of this season's wins have come at Hamilton and his overall record at the course, both for Goldie and previous trainers Ewan Whillans, Alistair Whillans and Linda Perratt, is eight wins from 21 starts, although he finished second on a further four occasions and third another four times.

Goldie said: “He was raised 4lbs for that last win, and I suppose it could have been more, but no one knows just what the ceiling of his improvement might be. He’s also got winning form at the track over this trip and Paul [Mulrennan] knows him well so here’s hoping.”

Mulrennan was on board when Jordan Electrics set the track record over six furlongs last time, although he drops back a furlong on this occasion. His eight course wins currently equal the tally achieved by Diet, Hopes N Dreams and Economic Crisis.

The Ruth Carr-trained Digital won over course and distance last time and is considered a key danger to Jordan Electrics' record bid, while the track has given a nod to the potential achievement by naming the first race on the card the Jordan Electrics Handicap (6.10).

Spotlight verdict

Had a fair strike-rate before this year but he had looked exposed as a mid-70s performer so this year's transformation has been quite a feather in Jim Goldie's cap; made it six wins for the year (four of them here) when dominating the Scottish Stewards' Cup (6f, good) two weeks ago; 4lb higher but he's uncomplicated and should give it another good go.

Steve Boow

Jordan Electrics 19:40 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

