Ground quickens at Ascot ahead of a King George for the ages

Showers continue to fall across Britain and Ireland this weekend but it is unlikely to put a dampener on one of the most exciting races of the Flat season, when Derby 1-2 Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel take on their elders in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40 ).

The Ascot showdown headlines a host of top-class action live on ITV, with last year's winner Pyledriver, dual Group 1 scorer Emily Upjohn and Shadwell's Hukum forming a formidable field for the mile and a half contest.

Conditions have quickened overnight at the track following minimal showers after racing on Friday, leaving the going good to soft, good in places on the round course and good on the straight course.

Speaking just before 8am, Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: "The ground has dried slightly, so the going has changed this morning. We've had a brief light shower but it hadn't measured in the gauge by 6.30am and it's only at 0.2 millimetres now.

"I wasn't sure what to expect this morning with the weather but the rain has been minimal and there are only occasional light showers forecast for the rest of the day."

The quickening ground has led to the absence of Hamish, who was due to be the sole runner in the King George for William Haggas and Richard Kingscote.

The soft-ground specialist, who landed the John Smith's Silver Cup at York on his last start, was a general 50-1 shot but his presence was always in doubt unless significant showers appeared overnight.

Haggas could have better luck on Saturday at York, where three races are due to be aired on ITV including the feature Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes (3.15 ).

My Prospero is an odds-on favourite to claim the contest under Tom Marquand, with conditions now good to soft (from good to soft, soft in places) ahead of the seven-race card.

"Last night after racing we had just a very light shower and we've been dry since," clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said. "It's been a dry morning with some cloud cover, but the sun is just trying to come out now.

"It's looks like a dry forecast with a 30 per cent chance of catching a light shower right before racing, and we've moved the rail from the nine-furlong pole to the entrance to the home straight just to provide some fresh ground."

Read more:

2023 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot: the runners, the odds, the verdict

2023 King George pinstickers' guide: David Jennings has his say on the Group 1 runners and riders at Ascot

Seven key pointers to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

Sign up here . 18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at minimum odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

