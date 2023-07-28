Seven key pointers to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are seven meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday with Ascot offering the headline action on King George day. Six other Flat meetings take place at Gowran Park, Newcastle, York, Newmarket, Windsor and Salisbury and here are statistics from each track which could help your punting . . .

Paddy Power free bet offer

Join Paddy Power today and get £20 cash back

New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any market at odds of min 2.0 (EVS) and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Jim Crowley and Owen Burrows have a 36 per cent strike-rate when combining at Ascot.

They are represented with Brigadier Gerard scorer Hukum, who has a 2-3 record at the course, in the feature King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40).

The jockey-trainer combination team up with Alyanaabi, a winner at Salisbury last month, in the Pat Eddery Stakes (4.15).

Hukum 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows Alyanaabi 16:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

Paddy Twomey has a 26 per cent strike-rate at Gowran Park and his horses are in fine form, boasting a 44 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight prior to Friday's racing.

He has one runner on the eight-race card with Listed winner Moon De Vega contesting the Group 3 Darley Rathbride Stakes (2.30). The four-year-old filly posted her highest Racing Post Rating at this track on her penultimate start.

Moon De Vega 14:30 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: P Twomey

Alan Brown is top of the hot trainers' list with two winners from his last five runners in the last fortnight prior to Friday.

Urban Road is his sole runner of the day in division one of the mile handicap (5.00). The four-year-old is a two-time winner and sports a first-time visor following a below-par run at Musselburgh last time.

Urban Road 17:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Alan Brown

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Ralph Beckett has a 20 per cent strike-rate with handicap debutants, posting a £1 level-stake profit of +£11.09.

He has two runners at York who fit the criteria. Whoop Whoop (4.00) makes her nursery debut on her fifth start but has been a beaten favourite the last twice, while Chelsea Square (5.45) is of more interest after a fair run at Newcastle last time.

Whoop Whoop 16:00 York View Racecard Jky: Andrea Atzeni Tnr: Ralph Beckett Chelsea Square 17:45 York View Racecard Jky: Andrea Atzeni Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Callum Rodriguez makes the trip down to the July course for one ride aboard James McHenry in the 1m2f handicap (2.50).

This will be the jockey's second ride at the track and it is notable he heads to Suffolk given there are two meetings on in the north. The Ed Bethell-trained James McHenry was hampered at halfway in the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot but could bounce back here with cut in the ground to suit.

James McHenry 14:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

George Wood features on the hot jockeys' list with a 4-10 record before Friday evening's racing.

He has four rides at Windsor and his best chances come for Freddie and Martyn Meade. Salisbury novice winner Montauk Point bids to follow up on her handicap debut (7.30), while any support for debutant Pulpit (6.30) would be notable.

Pulpit 18:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Freddie & Martyn Meade Montauk Point 19:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Freddie & Martyn Meade

Clive Cox has a 15 per cent strike-rate with newcomers and that rises to 23 per cent at Salisbury.

He runs Wonderful Lives, owned by Paul and Clare Rooney and entered in a couple of sales races later in the year, in the 6f maiden (6.45).

Wonderful Lives 18:45 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: John Fahy Tnr: Clive Cox

Read these next:

'He has some serious soft-ground form' - Paul Kealy has five tips for King George day on Saturday

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.