Gosdens looking to add to Solario Stakes haul with €530,000 Juddmonte colt who won impressively at July festival
John and Thady Gosden love to have a runner in the Solario Stakes at Sandown and have a prime candidate for next Saturday’s Group 3 in Field Of Gold, who was in action under former jockey Robert Tart on the Al Bahathri on Saturday morning.
The rangy grey was an impressive winner when last seen at the Newmarket July festival and will attempt to emulate his sire Kingman, who won the race for the stable in 2013.
That win and five others, including Too Darn Hot (2018) and Reach For The Moon (2021), has put the senior half of the partnership on a par with Sir Henry Cecil on the Solario roll of honour.
