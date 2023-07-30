'Given his size and scope, it's reasonable to expect further progress' - expert analysis of a classic King George

The King George at Ascot attracted a vintage field and the pre-race hype was justified with Hukum and Westover producing an epic clash, Jim Crowley's mount ultimately prevailing by a head. Here, our expert analyst Mark Brown gives his views on this year's field . . .

1 Hukum

Hukum has worked his way up through the ranks over the years, developing into a top-class performer, with this battling win his crowning glory at the age of six. He picked up an injury in winning last year's Coronation Cup, when he slammed Pyledriver by over four lengths, but he looked better than ever when wearing down Desert Crown in the Brigadier Gerard on reappearance and wisely skipped Royal Ascot on account of fast ground. Always going well, he really had to fight once getting to the runner-up, his extra stamina perhaps a difference-maker, with him being a winner over 1m6f earlier in his career. It'll be the Arc next (cut to 7-1 from 14s by Paddy Power) and it's not hard to see him running a big race there, with him likely to get some give underfoot.

2 Westover

Westover, fresh off an overdue second Group 1 win in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, banished memories of last year's monumental flop when favourite for this race. In a race run to suit, he was still headstrong, but he went on early in the straight before battling back tenaciously once headed, only crying enough in the final strides. He's long looked worth a try over further but all roads lead to the Arc from here, and connections will be hoping for a dry autumn if he's to improve on last year's sixth in the race.

3 King Of Steel

King Of Steel, worn down late by Auguste Rodin in the Derby on his first start since October, won a steadily run King Edward VII at the royal meeting and there was a suspicion that stamina, or a lack thereof in a truly run 1m4f on a stiff track, would prove his undoing in a race such as this. A little keen early, he was still travelling supremely well turning into the straight, but once the gap appeared he couldn't race on with two older, stronger stayers at the trip. A fine effort nonetheless. The Juddmonte International will possibly come too soon, so it's the Irish Champion Stakes that looks the race for him and, given his size and scope, it's reasonable to expect further progress.

4 Luxembourg

Luxembourg, seventh in the Arc on his only previous try at 1m4f, had won the Tattersalls Gold Cup before coming up short at the royal meeting and he again had his limitations exposed as not being an elite Group 1 performer, albeit he may have been left in front too soon. It'll presumably be back to 1m2f next for the Irish Champion Stakes, a race he won last year.

5 Pyledriver

Pyledriver, last year's winner, found himself in a much deeper heat this time around and there was a suspicion he'd taken enough out of himself in making a winning reappearance the previous month in the Hardwicke. Again failing to settle, he was quickly beaten once in line for home.

6 Bolshoi Ballet

Bolshoi Ballet didn't run badly considering he helped force the pace, albeit he finished tired. He probably wants better ground and there might yet be another good prize in him, perhaps back in the US where he won the 2021 Belmont Derby.

7 Emily Upjohn

Emily Upjohn, who caught Westover out for a change of pace when winning the Coronation Cup, had since run well against the mighty Paddington in the Eclipse and was expected to be suited by the return to 1m4f, but she was a little keen early and dropped right away in the straight, failing to fare any better than when a 25-length last of six in the 2022 running. She's clearly better than this, her rider reporting she ran flat.

What they said

Jim Crowley, rider of Hukum, speaking to ITV Racing

I've always believed in Hukum and even last year I said to Owen this could be a King George horse - he's out of his brother's shadow now. It's a great training performance by Owen because he was off a year and in fairness to Sheikha Hissa she persisted with him to bring him back into training. It would've been very easy to retire him as a full-brother to Baaeed. She had faith and it's great, that was something special. Westover got first run at me but it gave me something to aim at. He was so tough, I never felt he was going to come off second best there. That's the best race I've ever ridden in - without doubt.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Auguste Rodin

I think Auguste Rodin is fine but I don't know what happened there. In the next few days something might come to light. Ryan said he never fired up at all. He was pushing at halfway. It was a very unusual run.

