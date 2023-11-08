Fontwell cancels Friday fixture due to waterlogging - and Southern National card under threat

Fontwell has been forced to cancel Friday's fixture due to waterlogging and will need the rain to stop in order to avoid further disruption to its Southern National card next Sunday.

The track held an inspection on Wednesday but conditions were deemed unraceable, while further rain is also forecast for the next three days.

The track has been hit by more than 300mm of rain in the space of 30 days as Storm Babet and Storm Ciaran have battered Britain and, with further wet weather in next week's forecast, clerk of the course Philip Hide is hoping for some dry days before next week's meeting. It includes the Southern National, one of Fontwell's biggest races of the season.

"We had little option – the rain has been unrelenting since 3am on Wednesday morning," Hide said. "There's no let-up, which brought the decision forward. There was no hope in the forecast for the next few days.

"The forecast I'm seeing for next week gives me grounds for optimism but the forecasters have been struggling and I'm not blind to that. It's tricky at the moment but it's not looking too bad. We'll see what happens."

Fifty declarations were made for Friday's seven-race Fontwell card, but it will still be a busy day in Britain with racing from Exeter and Hexham over jumps and all-weather action from Chelmsford and Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Chepstow survived a morning inspection in advance of racing on Wednesday.

