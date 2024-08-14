Flutter Entertainment raises guidance for the year on back of US growth and Euros boost

Flutter Entertainment, the parent company of Sky Bet and Paddy Power, has raised its guidance for the year as the European Football Championship and strong growth in the US helped it outperform expectations.

The news came as Flutter published its financial results for the second quarter of the year on Tuesday night, its first such announcement since the gambling industry giant moved its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange.

Group revenue rose 20 per cent during the quarter to $3.6 billion (approx £2.8bn/€3.3bn), while adjusted core earnings were up 17 per cent to $738 million. Average monthly players also rose by 17 per cent to more than 14 million.

Flutter said its American arm FanDuel had extended its market leading position, with a total online gross gaming revenue market share of 38 per cent, while revenue was up 39 per cent to $1.5bn.

The company said performance in the UK and Ireland had been driven by "continued momentum in iGaming, a positive European Football Championship, and favourable sports results".

In Australia, however, Flutter said the horseracing betting market remained in year-over-year decline.

Flutter now forecast US revenue for the year of $6.05bn to $6.35bn and adjusted ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) of $680m to $800m, up three and and four per cent respectively on the previous midpoint guidance.

Outside the US, Flutter forecast revenue of $7.85bn to $8.15bn and adjusted ebitda of $1.69bn to $1.85bn, both an improvement of two per cent on the previous midpoints.

Flutter chief executive Peter Jackson hailed "another strong quarter" from the company, a period during which the company moved its operational headquarters to New York along with its primary listing reflecting "the importance of the US market to Flutter and our view that the US is the natural home for our business".

Of Flutter's American arm, he said: "Our US performance was excellent in new and existing states reflecting our disciplined approach to customer acquisition and our best-in-class product, which offers our sportsbook customers the best pricing in the market."

Jackson added: "The returns we are seeing give us the confidence to continue driving customer acquisition in the second half, building a bigger business, which bodes well for 2025 and beyond."

In other markets, Flutter said engagement with the Euros and the Indian Premier League cricket helped drive average monthly players 15 per cent higher.

Jackson added: "Outside of the US, we delivered an engaging offering during the European Football Championship, as over four million customers placed a bet on the tournament, with results during the tournament very favourable for us."

Last week Entain, parent company of Ladbrokes and Coral, also raised guidance for the year citing a successful European Championship.

