Sky Bet set to offer no betting at all at Yarmouth today as media rights war escalates

In an apparent escalation of the media rights battle between Flutter and Arena Racing Company (Arc), the Racing Post understands that Sky Bet will not offer prices at any stage on today's meeting at Yarmouth.

Paddy Power, another high-profile bookmaker owned by Flutter, will be following the previous course of action undertaken by the gambling giant and will not offer prices until nearer the racetime, and those prices will only be at SP.

Sky Bet and Paddy Power will continue to stream the action from Yarmouth, where the eight-race card is worth £88,400. The Class 2 novice race, one of 29 restricted novice/maiden races for two-year-olds in Britain this year, accounts for just over a third of the prize-money and is worth a minimum value of £30,000.

A spokesperson for Flutter said: “This decision has reluctantly been made due to the increased costs associated with certain aspects of our horse racing proposition.

“We remain absolutely committed to UK Racing and in 2023, we invested over £140m back into the sport.”

The media rights war between Flutter and Arc was reignited at the start of the month when Paddy Power and Sky Bet did not offer early prices for an evening fixture at Bath.

Flutter reversed its unprecedented decision and offered SP-only betting with Paddy Power and Sky Bet following legal intervention by Arc.

In taking the unprecedented move to not offer early prices, Flutter stated its concerns about the funding of British racing and transparency.

It said: “The industry needs to have a conversation about media rights given total payments from operators stand at more than double the horserace betting levy – and there is little transparency over how much of that funding flows back into this great sport."

Other meetings at Arc-owned tracks have been affected this month by Flutter’s decision to not offer early prices, with Paddy Power and Sky Bet only offering SP prices at two fixtures at Chepstow and one at Lingfield.

Ian Brown, the UK and Ireland CEO for Flutter, last week wrote an opinion piece in the Racing Post and was critical of the prize-money on offer at certain Arc meetings.

Brown wrote: “Our data suggests that the incremental value customers place on certain fixtures is much lower than what it costs us just to stream those races. Indeed, what we pay as just one bookmaker is often close to the total prize-money on offer.

“We estimate that overall streaming revenue is around three times the prize-money for meetings like Bath and Chepstow – and that’s also before the levy contribution – which makes us wonder where the rest of the money is going.

“Yet there’s a bigger, more fundamental issue here. We, as Flutter, simply cannot afford to keep investing in racing as an unprofitable product with a shrinking audience, where media costs are escalating at significant rates and the underlying quality of the product is declining. This is why I strongly feel that we need to come together across our great sport to work on real strategic change.”

