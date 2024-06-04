Epsom World Pool turnover up on last year but still below 2022 record figure

World Pool turnover at Epsom on Saturday rebounded from last year’s poor returns but remained below the record level set in 2022 when the Derby produced the biggest betting pool of the year.

Turnover for the entire Epsom card dropped by 12 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022, with the Derby falling by 36 per cent. The blame was pinned on the race starting at 1.30pm to avoid clashing with the FA Cup final.

This year’s Classic, won in spectacular fashion by the favourite City Of Troy and run at the usual starting time of 4.30pm, produced a World Pool of £5.2 million, up from last year’s figure of £4.2m but less than the £6m bet into the commingled pool when Desert Crown won two years ago.

Overall turnover for Epsom on Saturday was £26.5m, up from £25.5m last year, when eight races were also staged, but below the £28.85m recorded for the seven-race Derby day card in 2022.

Epsom manager Tom Sammes said: “We were absolutely delighted with the turnover performance of the World Pool races on Betfred Derby Day, including on the Derby itself, where we saw a fantastic renewal of the race won by City Of Troy. This shows the importance of World Pool and its value to customers of British racing, both domestically and further afield.”

The Derby card featured as part of a composite raceday for World Pool punters, with four races at Eagle Farm in Australia, headed by the Group 1 Queensland Derby, also part of the offering.

The combined fixtures produced record turnover for the World Pool of £38.7m, surpassing the previous record of £38m set in March when races were taken from the Dubai World Cup card at Meydan, as well as Flemington and Rosehill in Australia.

Michael Fitzsimons, executive director of wagering products for the Hong Kong Jockey Club, said: “We have been delighted with the success of World Pool’s composite racedays so far this year. To see record turnover across the cards is hugely exciting and shows the appeal of combining some of the biggest races internationally.”

All five days of Royal Ascot are the next World Pool days to be hosted in Britain, with Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby day at the Curragh the next World Pool day in Ireland.

