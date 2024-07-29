Doncaster steeplechase fence 'completely burnt out' in suspected arson attack

Doncaster racecourse has been left to count the cost of damage to one of its jumps fences after it was set on fire over the weekend.

The fire brigade arrived at the course at 1pm on Saturday to deal with the blaze, which track officials have said could have been a lot worse.

With Doncaster at the height of its Flat season, the fence panels were positioned off the track in preparation for the winter jumps campaign.

The burnt out fence section at Doncaster Credit: Doncaster racecourse

Clerk of the course David Attwood said: "Two six-foot sections of steeplechase fence were damaged. One of them is completely burnt out and the other, which was next to it, is slightly damaged.

"They weren't actually on the track at the time and were off to the side as they were being brought out to be prepped ready for the jumps season.

"It's not going to cause us too many issues and we'll get it fixed in time ready for racing as we're not jumping until November 29."

Attwood was grateful for the fast response of the emergency services to prevent any further damage.

"We got away quite lightly and I want to thank the fire brigade for attending so swiftly as it probably saved the whole fence from going up," he said.

"We understand there has been a spate of issues in the Doncaster area and the swift action of our staff and the fire brigade has limited any real damage to us."

Doncaster: preparing for its biggest meeting of the year, the four-day Betfred St Leger fixture in September Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Doncaster executive director Rachel Harwood expressed her frustration over the incident at a time when the course is deep in preparation for its biggest meeting of the year, the four-day Betfred St Leger fixture in September.

She said: "The police have been informed and will take all of our CCTV footage. Whether there will be any comeback is potentially unlikely because of the nature of the offence.

"It's the school holidays and we're an open course that is open to the public. Any sports venue in a city centre has challenges with anti-social behaviour.

"We'll do what we can to protect our property. We've got enough time to build a new fence, it's just frustrating for the team having to do that as we prepare for the St Leger."

