'He'll be seriously missed by everyone in racing' - Yarmouth to honour presenter Robert Cooper's last day

Sky Sports Racing presenter Robert Cooper will cover his last meeting on Tuesday after 28 years' service, with Yarmouth officials eager to mark the occasion with a special send-off.

The track's plans to give one of racing's most beloved characters the best possible farewell came to fruition after the Happy Retirement Robert Cooper Handicap divided into two races (4.55 and 5.30) at the end of the eight-race card.

"He's now got two races because the last race has divided," said clerk of the course Richard Aldous. "That's why I changed it because I thought the last race would be his last and that it would divide, given there were 34 entries."

Robert Cooper: "The ultimate professional" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Cooper started out in racing with Mecca Bookmakers before joining The Racing Channel, which became At The Races and now Sky Sports Racing.

Aldous has worked in racing for around 20 years and has fond memories of a man known to many as 'Sir Bob'.

"I've always loved working with Bob – he's the ultimate professional," he said. "Whether I've been on course at Yarmouth, Brighton or any of the other tracks I've worked at, he's been a pleasure to work with. He'll be seriously missed by everyone in racing."

Cooper will forever be remembered for his role in a famous clip with Derek Thompson at Hereford in 2007 when Thompson in the studio said to Cooper, "Oh you've been joined by a beautiful lady", forcing Cooper to point out, "It's a man, actually, Derek."

The footage went viral years later when shared by the Accidental Partridge X account and mentioned on the BBC's Graham Norton Show.

Cooper, whose career in racing spans 41 years in total, is to maintain his interest in the sport through his involvement in the Old Stoic Racing Club syndicate.

