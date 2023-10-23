Derby hero Desert Crown put down after failing to recover from serious injury

Last year’s Derby winner Desert Crown has had to be put down after failing to recover from the serious fetlock injury he suffered on the Newmarket gallops in August.

Saeed Suhail’s star suffered the fracture in the build-up to his intended run in the Group 1 Juddmonte International at York.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt was thought to be on the road to recovery, but his injuries were found to be too severe for him to be saved.

He was humanely put down on Monday afternoon at the Newmarket Equine Hospital (NEH), where surgeons had battled to save him.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Suhail said: “Desert Crown was a great horse and was destined to be one of the best if he hadn’t had this injury. He was one of the easiest winners of the Derby I can remember, and it’s a great shame we’ve lost him.”

Sarah Denniff, head lass to Sir Michael Stoute, makes a close check on Desert Crown earlier this year Credit: Edward Whitaker

He added: "He fractured his off-fore leg, for which he had to have 16 screws inserted. Everything seemed to be going well, but he put so much pressure on his near fore when he stood on it that it was unsustainable. He was put down humanely at NEH, where the surgeons have been outstanding."

Before his injury, the son of Nathaniel was on the way back from a minor injury that kept him out of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in July.

On his sole outing this year, the four-year-old showed he retained all his three-year-old ability when an excellent second to Hukum in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in May.

Desert Crown won three of his four starts, including the Dante and most memorably the Derby , in which he was a stunning winner over Hoo Ya Mal and Westover.

