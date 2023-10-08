David Pipe on jockey hunt for former Classic contender who 'was bought for the Cesarewitch'

David Pipe is putting serious thought into identifying the right jockey to partner Cesarewitch joint-topweight Wordsworth at Newmarket on Saturday, with his team of scouts searching for the ideal claimer for the job.

Pipe's father Martin landed the prestigious handicap , backed this year by Godolphin, with Heros Fatal in 2000 and Miss Fara two years later. Miss Fara had the assistance of Ryan Moore, claiming 5lb at the time, and a rider of that ilk would certainly fit the bill for Wordsworth.

"We'll be looking to claim off him and we've got a few people working on it," said the Grand National-winning trainer, who saddled 28-1 winner Oceanline on the Flat at Ascot on Friday. "It's very difficult off top weight but the Cesarewitch is the reason he was bought really."

A Royal Ascot and Group 1 runner-up when trained by Aidan O'Brien, Wordsworth made a winning debut for Pipe and owner Caroline Tisdall over hurdles at Bangor recently and is rated a general 20-1 chance for the Cesarewitch.

"I was surprised how much pace he showed around Bangor over two miles – it's quick around there," said Pipe. "He's still an entire at the moment and will be gelded at some stage. The two races Caroline Tisdall adores are the Grand National and the Cesarewitch."

Pipe is planning to have two runners in the 2m2f £200,000 contest, with winning hurdler Bashful Boy also on target for the race.

"He ran okay in the Cesarewitch Trial and is at the other end of the weights to Wordsworth," said Pipe. "It's a race we like but the prize-money has gone up in recent years and it's getting a little bit trickier to win."

Pied Piper , trained by Gordon Elliott and a dual Grade 2 winner over hurdles, heads the Cesarewitch betting at a general 7-1.

Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap (2.40 Newmarket, October 14)

Ladbrokes: 8 Pied Piper, 9 Grand Providence, Vino Victrix, 12 Jesse Evans, 16 Blazeon Five, Golden Shot, Not So Sleepy, Tashkhan, The Very Man, 20 bar (incl. Wordsworth)

