'This job's been a great one - hopefully it will be for me too' - Jack Tudor is David Pipe's new stable jockey

Jack Tudor is looking towards an exciting future at the historic Pond House Stable after being named stable jockey to David Pipe on Thursday.

He takes the role famously once occupied by the likes of AP McCoy, Richard Dunwoody and Peter Scudamore and has been seeking advice before confirming the position from his predecessor Tom Scudamore, who had held the role for 16 years before retiring in February.

Tudor, 20, praised trainer Christian Williams for giving him the springboard to land the job and the trainer and jockey agreed their association would still continue. Tudor enjoyed his major breakthrough aboard the Williams-trained Potters Corner in the 2019 Welsh National at the age of 17 and the pair have gone on to plunder a number of valuable prizes in the last few seasons.

“It’s exciting, this job has been a great one over the years and hopefully it will be for me too,” the jockey said.

“I’ve been speaking to Tom Scudamore, who has been very helpful, which I’ve really appreciated. He’s told me lots about the horses I’m riding and also advice on the role and what it involves. The next couple of weeks I’ll be finding my feet and hopefully I can really hit the ground running next season, but I’m excited for the next few years.”

Tudor has ridden 92 winners in his career, with the majority for Williams. He will continue to ride for the stable and 5-1 Scottish National favourite Kitty’s Light is among his most notable regular rides.

Kitty's Light (left): will be ridden by Jack Tudor in the Scottish Grand National Credit: GROSSICK RACING 07710461723

“Christian has been massive for my career, he’s simply the reason I’ve had the opportunity to move yards,” Tudor added. “He's been so good to me, he put me in the position where people want to use me and can trust me. I dedicate every opportunity I get and my career to him. Without him I’d be a nobody.”

Pipe, who was appointing his second stable jockey of his training career, admitted he had long been an admirer of Tudor, and their association started when the jockey was a conditional. He has ridden a total of four winners from 29 rides and Tudor finished seventh on his first ride as stable jockey on Anglers Crag at Wetherby on Thursday.

The trainer, who is currently eighth in the trainers' championship, said: “Jack’s a really good jockey. He’s young, up and coming and it’s great to have him.

“When Tom retired we felt it was good for the owners to have the continuity of a stable jockey. Jack’s been riding for us a bit lately and has been in schooling. It’ll very much work like it was when Scu was here, we’ve got a good team of lads in the yard to support him.

“There’s a lot of history at Pond House but we’ve got plenty to look forward to in the future. I’m sure he’ll be an asset to the team and hopefully work alongside Christian and his horses as well.”

Williams said he was “very proud” of Tudor following the news and said Ellis Collier and Nick Scholfield would be on hand to take riding duties for his yard, although Tudor would still be called upon when possible.

The trainer said: “We were never high on numbers when we started, so one of our jobs was to try and get Jack started and set up for a big job.

“He’d only ridden a couple over fences before we put him on Potters Corner in the Welsh National and he’s a very good rider. Over the last few years he’s been getting great rides and exposure, so he’ll be accustomed to that. I’ll be very surprised if we can’t continue to work together very well.

“We’ll try and keep building and getting big winners, and hopefully we can add to his winners.”

