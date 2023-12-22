Royale Pagaille ruled out of King George VI Chase due to a sore foot

Royale Pagaille will not run in Tuesday's Ladbrokes King George VI Chase after Venetia Williams ruled him out with a sore foot.

Last month's Betfair Chase winner will not take part at Kempton and joins Gerri Colombe in being absent from the festive highlight.

Williams released a statement that read: "Unfortunately Royale Pagaille is unable to run in the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day due to a sore foot.

"The timing is probably more painful than the foot itself, and hopefully he will bid for a third Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock in January."

Williams, who landed Grade 2 honours at Ascot on Friday with Djelo, won the King George in 1998 with Teeton Mill and went agonisingly close last year, with L'Homme Presse still in contention when unseating Charlie Deutsch at the final fence.

Royale Pagaille produced a career-best when beating Bravemansgame to win last month's Betfair Chase, a breakthrough for the nine-year-old at Grade 1 level.

A course-and-distance winner, he ultimately filled second position in last season's King George when stablemate L'Homme Presse departed and had been 10-1 to win Tuesday's race.

It means the King George VI Chase field is likely to feature six runners following Gordon Elliott's decision to send Gerri Colombe to Leopardstown for the Savills Chase. Declarations take place on Saturday morning, with Allaho a general 13-8 favourite. Defending champion Bravemansgame is next in the betting at a general 2-1.

Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (2.30 Kempton, December 26)

Paddy Power: 11-8 Allaho, 2 Bravemansgame, 4 Shishkin, 13-2 The Real Whacker, 14 Gerri Colombe, Hewick, 50 Frodon

