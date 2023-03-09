Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Imperial Cup at Sandown

has been backed into favouritism for Saturday's Betfair Imperial Cup with the race sponsors, who report strong interest as 18 runners have been declared for Saturday's feature handicap hurdle.

The eight-year-old has been trimmed to 4-1 from 10-1 at the entry stage. The Dan Skelton-trained runner was an easy winner last time out at Leicester in December, and also chased home next week's Cheltenham Festival contender Love Envoi over this course and distance earlier in the season.

Support has arrived as early ante-post favourite Givega has drifted. The mount of Jamie Moore, who is riding for father Gary, is 3-4 over hurdles and looked like an exciting prospect when winning easily at Sandown in February. His classy stablemate Authorised Speed was not declared, having won earlier in the week.

Metier, back at the scene of his Grade 1 Tolworth win, will top the weights for Harry Fry following the removal of Samarrive at the declaration stage. Holetown Hero and the prolific Soul Icon were among the most notable horses not to feature at the declaration stage.

Metier: former Tolworth winner set to carry topweight in Saturday's Imperial Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said on Thursday: ’’It’s been a quiet ante-post market but one horse attracting support is Playful Saint. He’s been backed from an opening show of 10-1 to 4-1 favourite. The initial favourite, Givega is now freely available to back at 15-2.’’

Elsewhere, the EBF Final () has again attracted a competitive field with Henri The Second topping the weights in a 17-runner field. The line-up also includes the talented Hugos New Horse, Twinjets and Crambo.

The 2m4f novice handicap chase () - which was moved to Sandown's card after being ditched from the Cheltenham Festival race programme in 2021 - will feature only six runners including recent winners Easy As That and No Risk Des Flos.

Imperial Cup runners and riders

Metier Sean Bowen

Soaring Glory Jonjo O'Neill

Lightly Squeeze Ben Bromley (5lb)

Playful Saint Harry Skelton

Givega Jamie Moore

Royale Magaux Ben Poste

Iceo Harry Cobden

Man O Work William Kennedy

Djelo Charlie Deutsch

Punctuation Paddy Brennan

Knickerbockerglory Tristan Durrell (5lb)

Fine Casting Luca Morgan

Monviel Ben Jones

Hardy Du Seuil Gavin Sheehan

Salsada Jonathan Burke

Zoffany Bay Aidan Coleman

Kellahen Caoilin Quinn (5lb)

Western Zephyr Sam Twiston-Davies

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.