Confirmed runners and riders for the Group 1 July Cup at Newmarket - plus Saturday's other races

Commonwealth Cup hero Inisherin will head a field of 12 for the Group 1 My Pension Expert July Cup Stakes (4.35 ) at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Kevin Ryan-trained three-year-old has been the ante-post favourite since his impressive two-and-a-quarter length success at the Royal Ascot last month. He confirmed himself as a top-class sprinter after following up his victory in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock in May.

Vandeek , who finished four lengths behind Inisherin at Haydock, makes his second start of the campaign for Simon and Ed Crisford. James Doyle's mount suffered his first defeat that day having won all four of his juvenile starts, including in the Group 1 Prix Morny and Group 1 Middle Park Stakes.

Ballydoyle master Aidan O'Brien, who won this race in 2018 and 2019, will solely rely on River Tiber after stablemate Military was taken out of contention. The former will attempt to improve on his below-par performance when finishing eighth in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Group 1 winner Kinross — who placed third in the contest last year — will take his chance for Ralph Beckett, while fellow top-level scorer Regional has also been declared and will head to Newmarket instead of the Listed John Smith's City Walls Stakes at York.

Connections of Khaadem, who last month completed back-to-back victories in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee, have opted for Billy Loughnane to ride the eight-year-old who was partnered by Oisin Murphy at the royal meeting. Stablemate Mitbaahy has also been declared for the Charlie Hills yard.

The Clive Cox-trained Jasour, who was third behind Inisherin at Royal Ascot, has also been declared. Art Power, Mill Stream, Swingalong and Vadream complete a strong line-up.

Art Power David Allan

Khaadem Billy Loughnane

Kinross Rossa Ryan

Mill Stream William Buick

Mitbaahy Silvestre de Sousa

Regional Callum Rodriguez

Swingalong Clifford Lee

Vadream Kieran Shoemark

Inisherin Tom Eaves

Jasour Jim Crowley

River Tiber Ryan Moore

Vandeek James Doyle

Ancient Truth on for hat-trick in Superlative

Two-time Newmarket winner Ancient Truth will face eight rivals in the Group 2 bet365 Superlative Stakes (3.25 ).

Owned by Godolphin, the son of Dubawi has won both his novice contests for Charlie Appleby and will bid for a hat-trick against opposition including the Wathnan-owned Columnist .

Purchased for £170,000 at the Goffs sales, Columnist was an impressive debut winner at Chester before finishing third behind Rashabar in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

O'Brien will be represented by The Parthenon , while Karl Burke has a strong hand with Assertively and Line Of Force both declared. Elsewhere, James Owen's Wimbledon Hawkeye , Seagulls Eleven , Pentle Bay and Pap's Turf have been declared.

Elsewhere, a maximum field of 20 has been declared for the £100,000 bet365 Bunbury Cup (4.00 ), including ante-post favourite Carrytheone .

Liberty Lane and Haunted Dream declared in John Smith's Cup

A full field of 22 will take their chance in the £200,000 John Smith's Cup (3.10 ) at York on Saturday, with Liberty Lane and Haunted Dream both prominent at the top of the betting.

Elsewhere, course-and-distance winner Botanical will take his chance for Roger Varian. The four-year-old, who scored on the Knavesmire in May, was last seen finishing 15th of 15 in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Daniel and Claire Kubler-trained Astro King , Epic Poet and Box To Box have also been declared and are well supported in the market.

July Cup Stakes (4.35 Newmarket, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 2-1 Inisherin, 5 Regional, Vandeek, 11-2 River Tiber, 13-2 Kinross, 14 Jasour, 20 Mill Stream, 25 Khaadem, Vadream, 33 Mitbaahy, 50 Art Power, Swingalong.

Read these next:

'He doesn't have a lot to find with Hamish' - David Jennings answers the big questions as the July meeting begins

2024 July Cup contenders: assessing the key runners for the big race at Newmarket on Saturday

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.