'Is 25-1 not way too big?' - David Jennings answers the burning questions ahead of the July meeting's opening day

What's the big story?

All hail, Hamish . The horse who loves muddy puddles more than Peppa Pig looks like getting his ground for the feature Princess of Wales's Stakes (3.35 ) on day one of the July meeting at Newmarket.

When the words soft or heavy have appeared in the going description his form figures read 221141214111112. He is almost unbeatable in a bog and, according to Racing Post Ratings, the joint-best run of his life was last time in the Coronation Cup at Epsom where he got within a length of Luxembourg and posted an RPR of 121. What's not to like?

What's the bet of the day?

Bless me, father, for I have sinned, but Arrest is the bet of the day against Hamish in the aforementioned Princess of Wales's Stakes (3.35). Shame on me.

The thing is when Arrest gets proper soft ground he is a serious operator. The best three runs of his life have all been on deep ground and he received RPRs of 117 for his St Leger second and his runaway Chester Vase win over Adelaide River.

On the figures he doesn't have a whole pile to find with Hamish, and I'm convinced we haven't seen Arrest get loose yet.

If you were to pick Arrest's ideal terms and conditions they would be soft ground, a mile and a half and at a track like Newmarket's July course, where they tend to get racing very easy. Bingo. He's as big as 100-30. Beautiful.

What's the lay of the day?

Electrolyte in the Kingdom of Bahrain July Stakes (2.25 ) as 9-4 looks seriously skimpy. They all finished in one big heap in the Coventry at Royal Ascot, and he would be my fourth choice here behind Whistlejacket, Ain't Nobody and Aomori City.

Has Whistlejacket been overhyped?

Absolutely not. Yes, he was the only odds-on shot at Royal Ascot and he didn't win, but the race got away from him early there. He hit the line hard and looked to be crying out for an extra furlong.

He gets that in the Group 2 Kingdom of Bahrain July Stakes (2.25) and also gets soft ground, which he has already proven he handles given his best display came on that sort of surface at the Curragh. He can take care of this lot.

Who wins the big Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap (3.00)?

Is 25-1 not way too big about Moswaat ? He's won on soft and has his ground for the first time since a fine third to Ballymount Boy in a Listed race at Doncaster last season. He had the now 100-rated Al Shabab Storm behind him that day.

Roger Varian's colt didn't run at all badly in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at Royal Ascot either, travelling as well as anything to the two-furlong pole and finishing third of six in his group.

