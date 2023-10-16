Continuous to miss Champion Stakes with temperature and now set to clash with superstar Equinox in Japan Cup

Continuous could take on Equinox in the Japan Cup after being ruled out of the Qipco Champion Stakes with a temperature and dealing a blow to Aidan O'Brien's chances of securing a seventh British trainers' championship.

O'Brien is chasing his first title since 2017 and is just over £300,000 behind John and Thady Gosden in what looks set to be a thrilling climax to the championship.

British Champions Day is likely to determine the outcome and, although Continuous is out, O'Brien is still responsible for two hot favourites on the Ascot card with Kyprios on course for the Long Distance Cup and the prolific Paddington sitting at the top of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes market.