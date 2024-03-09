Cheltenham worst year-on-year performer in ratings report assessing racecourse facilities for staff and horses

York has been judged the best racecourse for stable staff and horses by the National Association of Racing Staff (Nars) in its 2023 racecourse ratings report, but Cheltenham was the worst year-on-year performer after it tumbled 32 places in the rankings.

Market Rasen was the biggest improver from 2022, earning an additional 20.3 points on a system scoring overnight accommodation, day facilities, canteen and the stable yard. Ripon was the lowest-scoring racecourse and the only venue to receive a one-star rating (out of five stars).

Racecourses were assessed twice last year by 11 Nars inspectors responsible for designated regions. York received an overall score of 115.2 out of a total of 120, with Hamilton ranked second with 112 points and Epsom third on 109.3. They were among 23 racecourses receiving five stars from Nars, with six of the top ten ranked tracks being independently run.

Cheltenham was awarded 90.5 points, making it the lowest-rated of the courses awarded four stars (racecourses with a points tally of 90-100). In particular, Cheltenham scored poorly for overnight accommodation for staff and for the quality of the food in the canteen.

In response to its slide down the ratings, Cheltenham's clerk of the course Jon Pullin said: “We’re obviously disappointed to drop down but both the racecourse and the group are working with Nars to identify the improvements that can be made. The main reason we fall short here is accommodation.

“Hunters Lodge, which is our overnight accommodation for racing staff, is not en-suite and that’s an aim of Nars to get to single occupancy with en-suite. The building that we’ve got currently doesn’t have that so that’s why we’ve fallen short on that element.

"We’ve made improvements on things that have been identified in previous reports. We’ve been praised for our day facilities. We have a tea room within the yard as well so that racing staff don’t need to leave the yard to go to a canteen if they just want a quick cup of tea.

"That’s been highlighted as a positive previously and some of the improvements we’ve made with regards to equine welfare within the yard as well has been highlighted as positives.”

George McGrath, Nars chief executive, said in the conclusion to the report that there “has been an overall improvement in the facilities for both staff and our horses” since the first survey of racecourse facilities was conducted in 2018.

However, McGrath voiced frustration at seven racecourses — Beverley, Catterick, Redcar, Ripon, Thirsk, Wetherby and Musselburgh — who did not offer stable staff a free meal.

McGrath said: “There have been significant changes in some scores with the two particular headings dominating being overnight accommodation and meals in the canteens. Many racecourses have made a move to either using hotels for overnight stays or providing onsite single en-suite accommodation, as they should.

“There are only seven racecourses that still refuse to provide a meal free of charge, they are Beverley, Catterick, Redcar, Ripon, Thirsk, Wetherby and Musselburgh. The first six named racecourses refuse to follow the example of the other 52 racecourses, but it must be noted that the canteen at Musselburgh is run by the local council, much to the detriment of the racecourse in general as well as the canteen.

“During 2024 we will review our scoring matrix and engage with racecourses that are ambitious and want to improve. Our thanks goes to the clerks of the courses and racecourse management teams who have been very helpful and accommodating throughout the year and we look forward to working with them all again in 2024.”