Cheltenham woes forgotten as JPR One bids to give Joe Tizzard a breakthrough Grade 1 on Saturday

Joe Tizzard hopes to turn devastation into exhilaration when JPR One bids to give his trainer a first Grade 1 victory at Sandown on Saturday, just over three weeks on from his agonising final-fence departure at Cheltenham.

There was a collective gasp from the 20,000 on track at the November meeting as he stumbled after jumping the final fence when well clear of the rest. However, his impressive performance before unseating Brendan Powell in the four-runner Arkle Trial means he heads into the weekend as a general 7-4 favourite in the Betfair Henry VIII Novices' Chase (1.50 ).

John Romans' highly regarded six-year-old has long been considered a star prospect for team Tizzard and will bid to give the yard a first Grade 1 winner since Fiddlerontheroof struck in the Tolworth in 2020, when Colin Tizzard held the licence.

JPR One will be the headline act as the Tizzards look to continue a hot spell, with The Big Breakaway also set to line up with a leading chance in the BoyleSports Becher Handicap Chase (2.05 ) at Aintree.

Tizzard said: "JPR One was looking like he was going to put up a Grade 1 performance at Cheltenham last time and on the ratings he looks to have a lovely chance.

"We always thought going chasing would bring out the best in him – which it seems to be doing – and he was just unlucky at Cheltenham. These things happen and we can have a go at the top level this weekend. He's always been a very good jumper, just as he's been at home, and he didn't really make a mistake. I'm not worried about his jumping.

"You need to be able to stay in these two-mile races at the top level but he doesn't lack for any speed and he jumps accurately and quick."

The Big Breakaway: heads to Aintree for the Becher Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker

There is also a sense of unfinished business with The Big Breakaway. He fell at the second in the Grand National in April when connections felt he had a good chance at Aintree and his second try over the fences will indicate whether Britain's most famous steeplechase is a legitimate target again.

Harry Cobden is set to take the ride with stable jockey Powell at Sandown for JPR One.

"Harry's ridden him in the past and knows a bit about him which is ideal," Tizzard added. "He'll also ride War Lord for us at Aintree and hopefully Honey Jack [in the 2m1f novice hurdle] and Moonlight Artist [in the 3m½f novice handicap hurdle].

"The Big Breakaway got knocked over at the second so we never learned anything in the National. He's always been a nice jumper and I'm looking forward to running him, this has always been the plan. This will tell us if we'll have a real crack at the National."

