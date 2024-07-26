- More
Champions: Full Gallop: first episode of new ITV docuseries on racing attracts 1.1m viewers
The opening episode of Champions: Full Gallop, the new behind-the-scenes docuseries on jump racing, was the third most-watched sports documentary on any channel in 2024.
The first of a six-part series, which aired in the primetime slot of 9pm on ITV1 last Friday and was available to stream on ITVX along with the second and third episodes, drew an audience of 1.1m viewers across the weekend.
Only BBC1's Andy Murray: Will to Win and Boris Becker: The Rise and Fall (ITV) have attracted more viewers in the genre than Champions: Full Gallop this year.
Although behind the two tennis-focused series, Champions: Full Gallop attracted a higher audience than other episodic editions of sports docuseries such as Drive To Survive, Full Swing and Unchained, albeit the Formula One, golf and cycling series were aired through subscription streaming service Netflix rather than terrestrial television.
The dramatic conclusion of the King George VI Chase, including Shishkin stumbling and unseating Nico de Boinville before Hewick's successful late rally portrayed in the first episode, captured the attention of former England international footballer Peter Crouch.
"I don't know the full ins and outs of racing," said Crouch. "But, honestly, I'm all in after that. It's brilliant. I've watched a lot of the sports documentaries and the one thing I want to know are the things you'd never dream of seeing. That was a proper peek behind the curtain."
The second episode led on the jockeys' title battle between Sean Bowen and Harry Cobden airs at 9pm on ITV1 on Friday.
- Read Scott Burton's recap of episode two of Champions: Full Gallop, due to be published at 10pm on Friday night on racingpost.com and on the Racing Post app
