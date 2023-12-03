Carlisle hit by 20 non-runners and passes second inspection; racing goes ahead at Fairyhouse

Carlisle's meeting on Sunday passed a second inspection this morning having already been hit by a glut of non-runners after police warned against driving to Cumbria because of snow.

An initial check passed at 7am but it was reassessed later with parts of the course frozen. It came after there were 20 non-runners at 12.15pm, 15 of them citing travel as the reason.

Heavy snowfall on Saturday led to a number of road closures in the south of Cumbria and the police declared it a "major incident", advising drivers not to travel unless necessary.

Despite the weather, Carlisle, which is in the north of the county, has not experienced the same issues with snow but its field sizes have changed dramatically.

The opening 2m1f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle (12.35) is now a match, with six horses taken out, while only three contest the 3m1f handicap hurdle (2.10) after Ailie Rose joined the list of non-runners.

A post on X from Cumbria Police on Sunday morning read: "A yellow weather warning continues to be in place for ice until 11am today across Cumbria.

"Yesterday, we saw challenging road conditions across the county due to heavy snowfall and we ask motorists to travel only if necessary and would urge people not to travel to the county."

Carlisle warned racegoers of conditions on its social media channels. A post on X read: "We're thrilled that we have passed our inspection this morning thanks to the incredibly hard work from our clerk and grounds team this week.

"Please be careful on the roads if you are planning to join us today. Tickets still available on the gate."

The going is good to soft, soft in places.

Carlisle is set to be the only fixture in Britain on Sunday after a jumps card at Leicester and all-weather jumpers bumpers meeting at Southwell were cancelled due to snow.

Fairyhouse's top-class Hatton's Grace card, featuring three Grade 1 races, also survived a morning inspection.

Meanwhile, the fixture at Ayr on Monday has been cancelled due the track being frozen. Plumpton has called inspection at 8am for its meeting on Monday.

Carlisle non-runners

12.35

2 Moonlight Spirit (travel)

3 City Derby (travel)

5 Applaus (travel)

6 Diamand De Vindecy (suspended from running)

7 Poppy Rose (travel)

8 Joker Du Chenet (travel)

1.05

5 Nearly Wed (going)

7 Rob Roy Macgregor (travel)

9 Valleyview Tommy (travel)

10 Walk My Way (travel)

1.35

1 Benefit Ben (travel)

2 Bowler Jack (travel)

3 Flaubert (going)

4 Hollington (going)

2.10

1 Ailie Rose (travel)

2.45

6 Scots Gold (travel)

3.20

1 Al Kalila (travel)

3 Ilitch (travel)

4 Joyeux Mans (not eaten up)

7 Tigga Time (travel)

