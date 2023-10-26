'It was a nervous watch' - Good Risk At All puts Sam Thomas at ease with brilliant chase debut

Classy hurdler Good Risk At All made the perfect start over fences with an effortless victory in the feature 2m4f novice chase.

The Sam Thomas-trained seven-year-old, who finished seventh in last season's Coral Cup, was foot-perfect on his chase debut, sauntering to a 16-length success under Charlie Deutsch after nearest rival Giovinco had unseated Stephen Mulqueen at the third-last.

"It was a nervous watch but I'm thrilled," Thomas said. "He did a good job as a hurdler but he didn't do it the first time over them and I was anxious he'd do the same over fences, but Charlie and Sam [Twiston-Davies] have done lots of schooling with him.

"It was great to see him enjoy that. He's a lovely horse, but the ground is key as when it's soft he's in his comfort zone, so we'll take it one step at a time."

Good Risk At All's win made it four winners from his last six runners for the in-form Thomas.

He added: "We've got some fabulous horses. They're a lovely bunch this term, but it'll be super competitive at the moment with everyone wanting to get up and running again."

Giovinco was left unchanged at 16-1 with Paddy Power for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, despite failing to complete on his chasing bow.

Big City Roller makes a winning debut under rules in the opening novice hurdle Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Red-hot Longsdon

Charlie Longsdon's fine form continued when Big City Roller made a winning rules debut in the opening division of the 2m4f novice hurdle.

The five-year-old's two-and-a-quarter-length win took the trainer's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 43 per cent.

