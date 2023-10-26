'It was a nervous watch' - Good Risk At All puts Sam Thomas at ease with brilliant chase debut
- 1st4Good Risk At Allfav6/5
- 2nd1Alaphilippe9/1
- 3rd5Hometown Boy14/1
Classy hurdler Good Risk At All made the perfect start over fences with an effortless victory in the feature 2m4f novice chase.
The Sam Thomas-trained seven-year-old, who finished seventh in last season's Coral Cup, was foot-perfect on his chase debut, sauntering to a 16-length success under Charlie Deutsch after nearest rival Giovinco had unseated Stephen Mulqueen at the third-last.
"It was a nervous watch but I'm thrilled," Thomas said. "He did a good job as a hurdler but he didn't do it the first time over them and I was anxious he'd do the same over fences, but Charlie and Sam [Twiston-Davies] have done lots of schooling with him.
"It was great to see him enjoy that. He's a lovely horse, but the ground is key as when it's soft he's in his comfort zone, so we'll take it one step at a time."
Good Risk At All's win made it four winners from his last six runners for the in-form Thomas.
He added: "We've got some fabulous horses. They're a lovely bunch this term, but it'll be super competitive at the moment with everyone wanting to get up and running again."
Giovinco was left unchanged at 16-1 with Paddy Power for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, despite failing to complete on his chasing bow.
Red-hot Longsdon
Charlie Longsdon's fine form continued when Big City Roller made a winning rules debut in the opening division of the 2m4f novice hurdle.
The five-year-old's two-and-a-quarter-length win took the trainer's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 43 per cent.
