Carlisle calls 9am inspection for today's meeting but Haydock's Friday card cancelled as Storm Babet causes disruption

Carlisle's meeting today must pass a 9am inspection but tomorrow's card at Haydock has already been cancelled as Storm Babet continues to disrupt racing in Britain.

Around 27mm of rain fell at the Cumbria track between midnight until the early hours of this morning, and the heavy rain is not expected to ease up until 8am.

The going is currently good to soft, soft in places on the chase course, and soft, heavy in places on the hurdles track.

Speaking just after 7am, clerk of the course Harry Phipps said: "We're inspecting as we got 27mm from midnight until 6.45am. It was quite a lot and while the course is raceable, we're having a look because heavy rainfall is set until 8am.

"The forecast suggested we'd get between 10-15mm of rain, so we got well over what we were inspecting."

No other inspections are currently planned for Thursday's meetings in Britain, but Haydock's fixture on Friday has fallen foul to the weather due to a waterlogged track.

Officials had called an 8am inspection on Thursday following significant rainfall, but made the decision to cancel just before 7.30am.

