Can Willie Mullins move a step closer to championship glory with four big chances at Perth on Wednesday?

Willie Mullins continues his charge to becoming British champion trainer for the first time as he saddles four runners at Perth today. The title leader has won with three of his five previous runners at the track and we assess his chances of more success . . .

Race: 1.50 Perth (2m4f maiden hurdle)

Odds: 4-9

The six-year-old has failed to get off the mark in four attempts over hurdles, losing at odds-on in his last two outings at Punchestown and Naas.

However, this is a less competitive contest than the one he faced last time and he should come on for that effort as it came after a 55-day break.

Spotlight comment: His jumping has lacked fluency and he's been turned over at odds-on the last twice, most recently 11l fourth of 18 at Naas (2m3f, soft) last Tuesday in a first-time hood (retained); however, he holds stand-out form claims and this could be a good opportunity for him to get off the mark over hurdles.

Dr Eggman 13:50 Perth Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Race: 2.55 Perth (3m Listed novice hurdle)

Odds: 4-7

Loughglynn provides the Irish champion trainer with a strong chance on the card as the six-year-old bids for a fourth career win on his eighth start.

His biggest win to date came in a Limerick Grade 2 on Boxing Day and he came close to matching that effort on Racing Post Ratings when third in a Fairyhouse Grade 2 last time out. He should prove too strong for his rivals here.

Spotlight comment: Made it 2-2 over hurdles when landing Grade 2 at Limerick (2m7f, soft to heavy) in December, beating none other than subsequent Albert Bartlett winner Stellar Story; bounced back from Grade 1 flop when third in Grade 2 at Fairyhouse (2m4f, heavy) last month; leading player despite the 5lb penalty.

Loughglynn 14:55 Perth Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Race: 3.25 Perth (3m Listed mares' chase)

Odds: 5-2

The second Listed event on the card looks more competitive, but this six-year-old mare finds herself in good form and she has been consistent all season for Mullins.

Following a respectable fifth in the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham, she showed significant improvement when second in a Listed mares' handicap chase at Fairyhouse last time. A stiff stamina test should not be an issue and she holds leading claims.

Spotlight comment: Fifth in the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham (2m4f, soft; Riviere D'Etel 5l back in sixth) and subsequently runner-up at Fairyhouse (2m5f, heavy); this trip should suit and she's an obvious contender.

Instit 15:25 Perth Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Race: 3.55 Perth (2m handicap chase)

Odds: 6-5

All four of Figaroc's races this year have come on testing ground, so the slower conditions should not be an issue, and the nine-year-old has a big opportunity to win for the first time in over a year.

He has performed well in defeat in five races over fences and has shown signs this season that a breakthrough is not far away. He was placed in two recent Listed events and looks capable of winning now dropped in grade.

Spotlight comment: Clonmel maiden hurdle winner in March 2023 (2m2f, soft); yet to win over fences, but sound efforts when a good third in a Thurles beginners' chase in February (2m, soft/heavy) and when third in a Listed handicap at Gowran in March (2m, heavy); obvious contender.

Figaroc 15:55 Perth Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

