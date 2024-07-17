- More
Can three-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy add to his championship lead of 23? Assessing his seven Wednesday rides at Bath
Three-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy has pulled 23 winners clear in this year's championship battle, with William Buick (51), Rossa Ryan (48) and Tom Marquand (46) all in behind. Murphy looks to have a great chance of extending that lead today at Bath, where he has seven rides, while Buick heads to Yarmouth for just two. Here's how we rate his mount's chances...
Nad Alshiba Green
Odds: 6-4
Spotlight comment: Best form at 5f on Windsor debut (good to firm); non-stayer at 6f on two starts since but more interesting now handicapping back at 5f with Oisin Murphy booked; yard's first two-year-old runner on this track.
Twilight Ballet
Odds: 11-8
Spotlight comment: All races on good and good to firm; didn't confirm 5f debut promise on second start, over 6f at Newmarket, but he was the only one to press a useful type at Lingfield (6f, good to firm) 15 days ago and looks to have good prospects here.
Twayblade
Odds: 4-1
Spotlight comment: Won twice over 6f at Yarmouth last season; yet to strike this year but he went close at Ffos Las (5f, good to soft) last week and runs off the same mark today; Oisin Murphy booked; other pace influences to contend with.
Revolucion
Odds: 9-1
Spotlight comment: Often flattered to deceive for former stable, winning just one of his 27 starts; never threatened on recent stable debut at Wolverhampton but his jockey is a notable booking.
Tailorman
Odds: 11-2
Spotlight comment: Kicked off his handicap career with a promising fourth at Nottingham (1m6f, good to firm) last month, two days before he was beaten a head when making most at Chester (2m, good); the latter performance, in particular, makes him of interest.
Miss Dubai
Odds: 2-1
Spotlight comment: Lightly raced; improved for the step up to 1m4f at Lingfield (AW) on latest two starts, only just failing to get up against one who has won since and another good effort in defeat there in June; good chance back on turf.
My Ambition
Odds: 11-4
Spotlight comment: Won twice over course and distance last year on firm ground, latterly off mark 2lb higher than today's; shaped as if running back into form when second at Leicester (1m, good to firm) last month; withdrawn twice in previous seasons due to unsuitable ground (good to soft); Oisin Murphy takes over in the saddle and connections will be hoping rain stays away.
