Can Rob Hornby make it 3-3 aboard in-form handicapper at Lingfield?

Trainer Mark Rimell hopes the booking of Rob Hornby will help Tiger Beetle return to winning ways as the pair seek to extend their unbeaten record together in Tuesday's feature race at Lingfield.

Hornby was successful on both occasions he partnered Tiger Beetle in the past six weeks before the five-year-old most recently finished third under Oisin Murphy over Tuesday's course and distance.

While Rimell, who owns son of Camelot, feels luck was not on their side last time, he is optimistic Tiger Beetle can bounce back to his best with Hornby aboard in the 1m2f handicap (2.05 ).

"He's been in very good form and I see no reason why that shouldn't continue," the West Oxfordshire-based trainer said. "He was unlucky in running last time, but that's the bitter pill you have to swallow sometimes with a hold-up horse.

"He's quirky and takes a bit of knowing, and Rob seems to click with him, but I don't think Oisin gave him a bad ride at all last time. He was just unlucky and the race wasn't run to suit him, as they crawled and then it turned into a sprint. It's good to get Rob back on board though as he has a 100 per cent record on him and hopefully they can resume winning ways."

Formerly trained by Sir Michael Stoute, Tiger Beetle has a fine pedigree but has taken time to find his stride, and Rimell is hopeful his runner can notch his third win in four starts.

Rimell said: "He's very well-bred as a half-brother to Palace Pier and Castle Way. It's taken me a little while to work him out but I think we've figured out now where the ticks and crosses are. Like a lot of Camelot's runners, he's slightly complex, but hopefully we can reap the benefits of our work now."

Hornby, who surpassed last year's winning tally with 68 domestic victories so far in 2023, is booked for four rides on Lingfield's all-weather card including Battle Of Omdurman (12.30 ), who took a big step forward last time and seeks a maiden win and nursery runner Sea Of Angels (1.30 ).

Spotlight comment

Has done his winning at Wolverhampton, including twice this autumn; creditable third over course and distance ten days ago when bidding for hat-trick; remains in form and could go well again.

Tiger Beetle 14:05 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Mark Rimell

