The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips from Lingfield, Southwell and Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a treble on Tuesday . . .

Relentless Warrior (1.30 Lingfield)

There have been some signs of promise shown in five runs on turf, with his best effort coming on his second start when second behind a future Group 2 winner. He has not been seen since finishing down the field in the Super Sprint at Newbury in July. That break may have done him some good and he makes his handicap and all-weather debut here off a fair looking mark of 65. Oisin Murphy is back on board so we may see an improved effort.



Sixties Chic (3.35 Lingfield)

After two fair efforts on turf in October she switched to the all-weather and got off to a winning start, finishing strongly to get up on the line over 6f at Wolverhampton. She was 33-1 that day but proved that was no fluke when getting caught late over 7f here ten days ago. She has gone up another pound for that effort, but she is lightly raced and, unlike many of Tuesday's opponents, she comes here in good form. The return to 6f will suit her and there is no reason why she will not go well again.

Talis Evolvere (7.00 Wolverhampton)

Having caught the eye on his sole two-year-old run, he then did so again on his reappearance over 7f at this course back in June. After a three-month break and a gelding operation, he comfortably landed a Pontefract maiden over a mile. He did not run any sort of race on heavy ground at Newmarket next time but put that behind him with a slightly unlucky second over 7f here two weeks ago. He was just getting going along the rail when he became slightly short of room a furlong out and, despite staying on strongly, he was nabbed by one coming from out wide. This return to a mile will be to his liking and, with only five runs under his belt, there is improvement in him.

