Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
West Country nap
Hurlerontheditch (12.15 Southwell)
Up 10lb for falling when miles clear last time but still has potential and can gain deserved compensation here.
James Stevens
Eyecatcher
Belcamo (1.00 Lingfield)
This Andrew Balding-trained colt put up a big effort on his debut at Kempton, finishing strongly from behind in a race that wasn't run to suit. He should take all the beating now.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Talis Evolvere (7.00 Wolverhampton)
Made an eyecatching reappearance over 7f here in June and then won a maiden over 1m. He disappointed on heavy ground at Newmarket next time but put that behind him when second over 7f here two weeks ago. The return to a mile will suit and there is further improvement in him.
Stuart Langley
Handicappers' nap
Major Fortune (3.20 Southwell)
Ran to a RPR of 105 for his previous yard and is interesting off an official mark of 79 upped in trip on just his third start for Dan Skelton.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Chantico (7.00 Wolverhampton)
Did enough on the clock when winning on the all-weather in March to win this off today's mark. Has pulled too hard on his last two starts and it's interesting that new trainer Adrian Keatley runs him over a shorter trip today.
Craig Thake
Dark Horse
Chaumet More (5.30 Wolverhampton)
Fairly encouraging debut effort at Haydock but she has subsequently been well beaten in both since. Needs to raise her game on nursery debut but this represents a drop in grade and she is bred to be much better than this.
Tom Gibbings
