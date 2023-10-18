Brian Toomey's astonishing story takes new twist as jockey who cheated death gains trainer's licence

Brian Toomey, the former jockey who returned to racing following a fall that briefly left him clinically dead, is embarking on the latest challenge of his remarkable life after being granted a licence to train.

Toomey, who rode 49 winners over jumps prior to suffering a life-changing fall in a Perth hurdle race ten years ago, has been handed a dual-purpose licence by the BHA and is preparing to train from the Bowstridge Farm yard in Chalfont Saint Giles previously used by the now retired Martin Bosley.

"It was always my goal to train horses but I wasn't born into it and I come from fairly humble beginnings, so this hasn't been handed to me on a plate," said Toomey.

"I got in touch with Martin, who invited me to look at the yard. When I did, I was blown away. It's something special. Oisin Murphy and James Reveley have looked at it with me and both were really impressed.

"The lease has been signed and I can't wait to get started. I've been promised horses from a few owners who have already been very supportive of me, for which I'm really grateful. I'm also going to be at next week's horses-in-training sale in Newmarket."

Brian Toomey: rode 49 winners as a jump jockey prior to suffering a life-changing fall at Perth

Toomey spent 157 days in hospital as a result of the Perth fall and initially spent two weeks in an induced coma. He underwent surgery to reduce swelling on the brain and had part of his skull removed, with doctors at one point giving him a three per cent chance of survival due to head injuries whose severity was such that paramedics pronounced him clinically dead for six seconds.

The now 34-year-old made an astonishing return to the saddle but has most recently been working in yards as preparation for his entry into the training ranks.

"I'm hooked on the sport and I think I've already shown my energy, determination and passion for racing," said Toomey.

"I'm obviously not in a position to turn down any support that comes my way but ideally I would like to focus on the Flat, with my aim being to get the best out of every horse. I want to operate with a hands-on approach, building strong relationships with the horses and their owners. Attention to detail is going to be incredibly important."

Toomey added: "I know it's going to be very tough but I'm also very determined. I just hope I haven't used up all my luck."

