'It's been crazy' - Billy Loughnane on riding 100 winners and earning champion apprentice crown in whirlwind first year

Billy Loughnane was not even on the BHA list of jockeys the last time the champion apprentice crown was handed out but is looking forward to capping a "crazy" first year in the saddle at Ascot on Saturday.

The 17-year-old has raced away with the apprentice title ever since getting some momentum going last winter to head into the Flat season proper and has 59 winners on the board, well clear of reigning champion Benoit de la Sayette.

After having his first ride last October, Loughnane racked up his 100th winner on Evasive Power at Brighton last month, just ten days after riding out his claim .

The former keen footballer says his highlight was much earlier than that at Wolverhampton in January, however, when he just got 8-11 chance Sapphire Seas home in a novice.

He said: “It’s been crazy and to have ridden 100 winners in less than a year is pretty unreal. There’s been a few highlights, one of which was having my first winner for Godolphin on Sapphire Seas. I just got up to win by a nose which was massive for me.”

Loughnane is three from three for Charlie Appleby, but has ridden plenty of winners for his father Mark. He has been used by almost 150 trainers in his first year.

Billy Loughnane: gathered plenty of momentum when riding over the winter Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Loughnane said: “I can’t wait to lift the trophy at Ascot on Saturday. I’m really looking forward to it. If you look at the list of champion apprentices to have won it in the past it is amazing and I’m privileged to be going on it. I’ll hopefully pick up a ride in the Balmoral Handicap when I’m there as I don’t want to be just standing around.

“I’m staying down at Ascot and going for a meal with my parents afterwards as there’s no racing on the Sunday. I then have an appointment at the British Racing School in Newmarket on Monday before I’m back at it on Tuesday.”

Billy Loughnane on . . .

His early ambitions

Obviously dad’s a trainer and I’ve always been around horses, but they never pushed me to be a jockey. I’ve just always wanted to do it. I was on rocking horses and ponies ever since I could walk and when I was nine or ten I went showjumping until I was 13. I then did the pony circuit after that until I was 16. For becoming a jockey, pony racing is massive as you ride around the same tracks so it’s a huge help even now.

His weighing room idols

When I was eight or nine my idol was Tony McCoy, but when he retired and I got into the Flat I was focused on Tom Marquand who appears very driven. I find it hard to copy his style as I’m taller than him, but James Doyle is a great one for copying.

His future plans

I went to the US for a month last winter which helped me massively, but this year I’m staying around [in Britain]. I’d like to have a crack at the all-weather title and beyond that the goal would be to get 100 winners in a season next year and take it from there.

